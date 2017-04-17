Champions League: Messi, Suarez and Neymar are like sharks, warns Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are like "sharks" and has urged his team-mates to do everything within their power to prevent the trio from making an impact in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.

The Turin giants hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the quarter-final tie, but Chiellini has warned it is not over yet and stressed Juve cannot afford to just sit deep and defend.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar were all on target when Barca produced a historic comeback in the last 16, recovering from a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain by winning the return fixture at Camp Nou 6-1.

"If we can keep their key players away from the danger areas, press them high up the field and remain compact and organized, it will make life very difficult for them. If we go there, sit back and try to soak up pressure, we will lose," Chiellini told the Juve's official website.

"Barcelona have the best frontline in the world and their three strikers are probably three of the top five individuals. They are extraordinary players, each with their own unique qualities. You prepare for challenges like this by closing the spaces and being brave in what you do.

"These guys are like sharks; if you show a sign of nerves, they smell the blood and finish you off. Instead you have to push them back as far as you can, double up when they are in possession and shut down the lines between defence and midfield.

"If you can escape their press, Barca can struggle with balls over the top into the space behind. Knowing what you need to do though is one thing, producing it when you need to is another thing altogether."