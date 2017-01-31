Mercury acquire point guard Robinson from San Antonio

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Phoenix Mercury have acquired three-time All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson from the San Antonio Stars in exchange for the fifth-overall pick in this year's draft and reserve center Isabelle Harrison.

The 5-foot-9 Robinson appeared in the WNBA All-Star Game in 2013, '14 and '15. She led the league in assists at 6.7 in 2013. Robinson has averaged 4.9 assists per game in her career, seventh-best in league history, fourth among active players.

She missed the entire 2016 season due to injury but the Mercury say she is fully recovered and playing for Mersin in Turkey.

Robinson was the fourth-overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2011.

Harrison was Phoenix's first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2015 draft.