Meram scores twice, Crew beats Orlando City SC 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Justin Meram scored a goal in each half and the Columbus Crew beat Orlando City SC 2-0 on Saturday.

Meram has three goals and two assists in five games for Columbus (3-1-1).

In the 13th minute, Meram raced in the open field to get to a chipped pass and he powered a shot off the hands of goalkeeper Joe Bendik. Meram scored on another counter attack in the 77th minute. He settled Federico Higuain's pass at the corner of the 18-yard box, took three touches and cut it back to get an angle for a back-post shot.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen had his second clean sheet of the season. The best scoring chance for Orlando (2-1-0) came in fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on Will Johnson's shot that went just wide.

Kekuta Manneh, a new high-profile acquisition for Columbus, was introduced at halftime after an exchange with Vancouver on Thursday. He scored 22 goals in 101 regular-season appearance with the Whitecaps.