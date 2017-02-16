Memories of Ilitch; Sakic on deadline; Letang's chocolate addiction (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• THIS is smart. Support the refs and curry their favor. [AP]
• Mourners gathered at Fox Theatre in Detroit to pay their respects to late-Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch. [NHL]
• Quietly for years Ilitch paid Rosa Park’s rent. [CNN]
• Joe Sakic remains coy as he addresses the Colorado Avalanche and the trade deadline. [Denver Post]
• “I can still recall the exact moment that my brain started lying to me,” writes Corey Hirsch as he details his deeply personal struggle with mental health throughout his career. [Players’ Tribune]
• David Clarkson is staring at a stark reality as he tries to get healthy again. [Columbus Dispatch]
• Explaining Arizona’s SB1149 which would provide funds the Arizona Coyotes new arena. [Arizona Sports]
• Marty Turco weighs in on the Dallas Stars’ goaltending situation. It’s not pretty. [Dallas News]
• Jimmy Howard experienced another setback on his return from injury. He’s hoping to play in Grand Rapids again next week. [M Live]
• The Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) extend their agreement with the Boston Bruins. [TheSinBin.net]
• Looking at the multiple options the Detroit Red Wings have to sell at the deadline. [FanRag Sports]
• How about Matt Duchene to the Montreal Canadiens? [Habs EOTP]
• Down Goes Brown: ‘A GM’s guide to NOT making a trade.’ [Sportsnet]
• Eric Staal got off to an unbelievable start to the season. Now he’s working his way out of a slump. [Star Tribune]
• Taylor Hall is hitting his scoring stride with the New Jersey Devils at just the right time. [NJ.com]
• Evaluating the New York Rangers defense. [Broadway Booze Shirts]
• Lozo shreds those who whine about Gustav Nyquist’s suspension of six games. [The Comeback]
• Fantasy hockey: update from the injury ward. [Dobber]
• Anne Schepler calls it a career after 11 years with USA Hockey. [Women’s World 2017]
• Kris Letang is just like us – he’s addicted to chocolate. [Post-Gazette]
• Finally, don’t ever touch the officials (duh). Here are some who didn’t heed that warning.
