Memories of Ilitch; Sakic on deadline; Letang's chocolate addiction (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



at the Barclays Center on February 12, 2017 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. More

• THIS is smart. Support the refs and curry their favor. [AP]

• Mourners gathered at Fox Theatre in Detroit to pay their respects to late-Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch. [NHL]

• Quietly for years Ilitch paid Rosa Park’s rent. [CNN]

• Joe Sakic remains coy as he addresses the Colorado Avalanche and the trade deadline. [Denver Post]

• “I can still recall the exact moment that my brain started lying to me,” writes Corey Hirsch as he details his deeply personal struggle with mental health throughout his career. [Players’ Tribune]

• David Clarkson is staring at a stark reality as he tries to get healthy again. [Columbus Dispatch]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• Explaining Arizona’s SB1149 which would provide funds the Arizona Coyotes new arena. [Arizona Sports]

• Marty Turco weighs in on the Dallas Stars’ goaltending situation. It’s not pretty. [Dallas News]

• Jimmy Howard experienced another setback on his return from injury. He’s hoping to play in Grand Rapids again next week. [M Live]

• The Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) extend their agreement with the Boston Bruins. [TheSinBin.net]

• Looking at the multiple options the Detroit Red Wings have to sell at the deadline. [FanRag Sports]

• How about Matt Duchene to the Montreal Canadiens? [Habs EOTP]

• Down Goes Brown: ‘A GM’s guide to NOT making a trade.’ [Sportsnet]

• Eric Staal got off to an unbelievable start to the season. Now he’s working his way out of a slump. [Star Tribune]

• Taylor Hall is hitting his scoring stride with the New Jersey Devils at just the right time. [NJ.com]

• Evaluating the New York Rangers defense. [Broadway Booze Shirts]

• Lozo shreds those who whine about Gustav Nyquist’s suspension of six games. [The Comeback]

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

• Fantasy hockey: update from the injury ward. [Dobber]

• Anne Schepler calls it a career after 11 years with USA Hockey. [Women’s World 2017]

• Kris Letang is just like us – he’s addicted to chocolate. [Post-Gazette]

• Finally, don’t ever touch the officials (duh). Here are some who didn’t heed that warning.

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.