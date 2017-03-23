Megan Rapinoe returns to US roster for April exhibitions

CHICAGO (AP) -- Midfielder Megan Rapinoe is back on the U.S. women's national team roster for a pair of friendlies in Texas next month.

The United States will play Russia on April 6 in Frisco, Texas, and again on April 9 in Houston.

Coach Jill Ellis announced the roster Thursday. Rapinoe was not included on the team's roster for the SheBelieves Cup tournament earlier this month. Also returning is forward Amy Rodriguez, who is coming back after the birth of her second child; defender Meghan Klingenberg, who had a back injury; and Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai.

Rapinoe drew attention when she kneeled during the national anthem before a pair of national team matches last year. The U.S. Soccer Federation recently passed a rule requiring players to stand during anthems.