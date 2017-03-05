Meet the MLB catcher who is also trying to become a pitcher

PEORIA, Ariz. — One day recently in San Diego Padres camp, the fantasy happened right in front of their faces.
Christian Bethancourt, the Padres’ great experiment — heck, baseball’s great experiment this spring — finished a live bullpen session. He threw well. He executed his pitches. He impressed the coaches who have been watching him closely all spring. Then he walked off the mound, grabbed a bat and a helmet, stepped to the plate and hit the second pitch over the fence, an opposite-field homer.
In a perfect world, this is what the Padres are molding Bethancourt to be. He can play catcher. And he can play left field if they need him. He can also throw 96 mph on the mound.
Instead of making him choose a path, the Padres asked Bethancourt late last season, “How about you just do it all?” And right then the fantasy was born: Christian Bethancourt, two-way player. He’s not going to be the next Babe Ruth, but he could be a heckuva weapon for the Padres.
“It’s definitely a difficult task,” says Padres bullpen coach Doug Bochtler. “But it’s every child’s dream too.”
• • •
Before we go any further, let’s be clear about what The Christian Bethancourt Experiment is not.
It’s not Rick Ankiel reinventing himself as an outfielder after coming into the league as a pitcher. Nor is it Kenley Jansen (and countless others, frankly) getting converted from a position player into a pitcher in the minor leagues.
It’s not exactly Shohei Otani either. Otani is the 23-year-old Japanese star now being called the Japanese Babe Ruth. He’s a fantastic pitcher and hitter. He played the outfield some in his first two seasons, but really became a star when he was deployed as a DH when he wasn’t pitching. Otani is exceptional at both pitching and hitting while Bethancourt is still trying to prove himself across the board.
The Padres very much want to see if Bethancourt — a backup catcher with a career .223 average — can contribute behind the plate, on the mound, with a bat in his hand and even in the outfield. They want to take the idea of a utility player and add on the most taxing job on the baseball field.
“I have to be ready for any situation at any time,” says Bethancourt, a 25-year-old from Panama who was originally signed by the Braves in 2008 and traded to the Padres in 2015. That deal, coincidentally, involved Casey Kelly, who once played half a minor-league season as a pitcher and the other half as a shortstop.
The Experiment started last season with two relief appearances in mop-up time, a somewhat common occurrence in baseball when a team is getting blown out and it doesn’t want to waste its bullpen. But Bethancourt wasn’t just some ex-high school pitcher out there yucking it up on the mound. He threw gas. The opposition noticed. The Internet noticed. And, most importantly, the Padres’ front office noticed.
So after the second appearance, they came to Bethancourt with a proposal: Spend the winter learning to be a pitcher. Go play in the winter league as a pitcher. Train like a pitcher — and a catcher would too.
“I accepted the challenge,” Bethancourt says.
The last true two-way player in the majors was Brooks Kieschnick, who appeared in 32 games as a relief pitcher for the 2004 Milwaukee Brewers and had a plate appearance in 75 games. He hit .270 and had a 3.44 ERA, neither exceptional nor horrible, but commendable if you’re doing both jobs. Before that the last two-way player is believed to be Hal Jeffcoat, who played from 1948-1959 mostly for the Reds and Cubs and really only had one season, 1954, where he pitched and played the field.
All this is to say what Bethancourt is trying to do isn’t all that common and it’s certainly not easy. Sure, it happens in high school and college, but once baseball players get into professional environments, they’re quickly assessed and specialized. Modern baseball is more about platoon right fielders and left-handed relief specialists than it is about calling in the left fielder to pitch for a batter or two.
“The fun part of it is you stick a guy out in left field for an inning,” says Padres manager Andy Green. “Pitch to a batter, come back in, go back out. He’s got those kind of possibilities. He’s got a long way to go, though. I thought his first outing was very encouraging. He threw the ball very well, the fastball very aggressively, even spun a slider for a strike. All those things were very encouraging. He still has three or four weeks of real work in order to make this a reality.”
• • •
Christian Bethancourt never asked for this. He wasn’t one of those position players who deep down thought he could pitch — or wanted to pitch because it would make a great story to tell when his playing days were over.
“You hear a lot of position players,” Bethancourt says, “say I want to pitch one day. I want to face a batter one day. You hear pitchers saying let me have one at bat.”
That wasn’t him. Before last season, the last time he pitched was in Little League. He was a catcher, through and through, which was somewhat helpful because if any other player knows best what it’s like to be a pitcher, it’s a catcher.
“If you’re facing the same guys,” Bethancourt says, “you already have in your mind what you need to throw in what counts and in what situations.”
Twice this spring Bethancourt has pitched for the Padres. The first appearance was Wednesday, in which he set down the Oakland Athletics in order. He threw 11 pitches, seven of them strikes.
He was on the mound again Saturday, pitching an inning against the Diamondbacks. He didn’t allow a hit or even hard contact. He got a fly out from Chris Ianetta, then walked A.J. Pollock, who was thrown out trying to steal and then induced a weak grounder from David Peralta.
It’s a small sample, sure, but the Christian Bethancourt Experiment is heading in the right direction. Saturday’s appearance saw him facing big-league hitters and he still hasn’t given up a hit — both of those things are encouraging. But two spring appearances don’t make a big-league pitcher.
“He’s got a lot of work to do to prove that he’s a Major League-caliber pitcher,” Green said, before that second appearance. “He’s got the makings of that. But he’s got a short window to make that happen. That’s where our focus resides right now — not necessarily on the novelty of what he’d bring if he got it done.”
It’s not a novelty for Bethancourt either. He doesn’t talk much about how cool it would be to be a two-way player. He doesn’t applaud himself as being special.
He shows up to camp each day, often having to ask which role he’s playing that day. Sometimes it’s both.
Lately, he’s mostly been pitching, because that’s where the Padres need the longest look at him. So that’s meant working on throwing better breaking balls or just changing the way he throws a baseball, because pitchers don’t throw the same as catchers. But on any given day, he might need to catch or play outfield too.
“Hopefully, I can do my job however they want me to do it,” Bethancourt says.
• • •
As serious as baseball can be sometimes — with its analytics and tradition and situational smarts — let’s not let this part of the Christian Bethancourt Experiment get lost: It’s cool. Like really cool.
It’s something people would tune in to watch and it’s the type of potential weapon that the Padres would challenge themselves to use in the right moments.
“Anything is possible,” Green said. “You take him out of the game as a pitcher and have [starting catcher Austin Hedges] take his gear off, have Christian put his on. It’d be funny, but I don’t know that it’s practical. I don’t know that it’s the smartest move. But anything’s a possibility, and in certain settings, everything makes some sense.”
That’s one way to use Bethancourt, but there are many others that fly in the face of modern baseball convention. It’s something the Padres can daydream about it.
“You’re talking about the ultimate double-switch guy,” Bochtler says. “How could it play out in a perfect world? You have a situation where it’s the seventh inning, you have a right-hander coming up to the bat, with two outs and the pitcher’s spot is coming up in a close ballgame. Christian Bethancourt comes in out of the bullpen and strikes out the guy out throwing 97 mph then leads off the next inning with a home run. It’s the extra-innings scenario where you’ve used everybody up and you have a guy in left field who can come in and throw strikes at 97 miles per hour. You can always keep that guy in the lineup somewhere.”
It’s quite a dream — it’s like something baseball fans would associate with video games or movies. But in real life, it’s quite an undertaking for one player.
It’s not like spring training, when he knows when he’ll pitch an inning. It’s not like last year, when he was just pitching when games got ugly. He’d need to be ready to help any given day, whether on the plate or behind the mound.
“When they say ‘Play ball’ on Opening Day, I gotta be ready for anything,” Bethancourt says. “Left field, catcher, pitching, pitching back-to-back days, catching back-to-back days.”
That’s a home run away from The Christian Bethancourt Experiment reaching 100 percent.
– – – – – –
