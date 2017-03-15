Meet the college coaching lifer who once got Michael Jordan to visit his school by jumping in a puddle

It stands to reason Tom Abatemarco’s name will not be mentioned during Florida Gulf Coast’s NCAA tournament game against Florida State on Thursday.

It’s probably never been said during any of the appearances Abatemarco’s teams have made in a coaching career (mostly as an assistant) that dates back to 1974, when the tournament featured just 25 teams. His NCAAs have ranged from first-round defeats, to play-in game victories, to winning the 1983 national title with North Carolina State.

Abatemarco is one of FGCU’s assistant coaches and as always, he’s more than fine existing outside the spotlight. He spent most of his time while being interviewed for this column doing what he does best – selling and coaching.

Selling whatever program and head coach that employs him, in this case FGCU’s Joe Dooley. Coaching whomever he hopes will listen, in this case a columnist he wants to steer away from writing about he and other longtime assistants like him, and back to Dooley and FGCU making its second consecutive trip to the tourney.

“Look, Joe is a big-time coach, and this is a mid-major job, but it has a lot of pizazz, great location, great weather, great support. Andy Enfield got it started here and now Joe is pursuing his dream of turning this into a Gonzaga, a Wichita State, where you go to the tournament every year and you do damage,” Abatemarco said.

There is no sense interrupting him because a) he isn’t wrong and b) he’s on a recruiter’s roll.

“It’s happening,” he continues. “It’s happening here right now.”

You have to be a pretty hardcore college basketball fan to know Abatemarco. He isn’t a famous head coach. He isn’t even a longtime assistant sitting at the side of a famous head coach, gaining recognition by proximity.

He is a grinder, a lifer, an example of the many behind-the-scenes people that make this sport spin. He’s one of those guys in suits on the bench, holding a clipboard. His career is far more the reality of college basketball than Mike Krzyzewski or John Calipari.

There are long hours and little job security and always something else to do – from running individual workouts, to scouting one last prospect, to running bed checks.

It requires a deep love of the job, reinvigorated this time of the year in the glow of March Madness.

“I love it,” Abatemarco said. “I’m lucky.”

Abatemarco has worked at 16 different college programs in 12 different states (including two separate stints at the University of Colorado). There was also a run as a WNBA assistant, a year with the Reno Bighorns in the D-League and some broadcast work with the Sacramento Kings. Three times he’s been a lower-level head coach – at Lamar, Drake and Sacramento State. Through it all, he just kept grinding.

Can coach, will travel. Can recruit, will relocate.

In the end, the path, as meandering as it’s been, always seems to lead back to the same place, the NCAA tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of his coaching career, in case anyone thinks this profession is easy.

New York Tech (1974-75), Iona (1975-77), Davidson (1977-78), St. John’s (1978-1979), Maryland (1979-81), Virginia Tech (1981-82), N.C. State (1982-86), Lamar (Head Coach, 1986-88), Drake (Head Coach, 1988-1990), Colorado (1990-1994), Rutgers (1994-97), Sacramento State (Head Coach 1997-2000), Kings Broadcasting (2000-04), Sacramento Monarchs (WNBA 2003-09), University of Utah (2003-04), more Kings Broadcasting (2005-08), Reno Big Horns (NBA Developmental League 2008-09), Colorado (2009-13), Loyola Marymount (2013-14), Tulsa (2014-15) and Florida Gulf Coast (2015-present).

He says he’s particularly satisfied at FGCU because he believes in what Dooley is accomplishing, building a mid-major power. The school is young, but potential is everywhere. Dooley has put together four consecutive 20-win seasons – 26-7 this year – to continue the momentum of the 2013 “Dunk City” Sweet 16 appearance.

