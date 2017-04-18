Meet the Real Madrid-Bayern referee who has been involved in big controversy before

The referee who allowed Cristiano Ronaldo's two extra-time goals to stand, Viktor Kassai, desperately needed video technology to rescue his assistant referee's questionable decision-making in Tuesday's clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Champions League quarter-final, which Real Madrid won 6-3 on aggregate after extra-time in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, saw two clear Ronaldo offsides missed by the linesmen.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves was utterly baffled by the continued lack of replays that would allow referees to amend erroneous moments of officiating in elite football matches.

"Why do we not have technology in football? It is unacceptable," the Englisman told BT Sport. "To have that many decisions go wrong at this magnitude. This game was decided by the referees."

But who is the man that Bayern can point the finger of blame at for seeing them exit the competition at the last-eight stage, and allow Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals for a seventh successive season in extremely controversial circumstances?

WHO IS VIKTOR KASSAI?

Back in 2012, with Hungarian football seemingly in a state of decline for decades, Kassai, along with his officiating team, were his nation's sole representatives at the European Championship. Gone were the days of the Magical Magyars, yet, in Kassai, the central-European nation had produced someone who could grace the pitch with genuine class.

Born in the north-western city of Tatabanya in 1975, it wasn't long before Kassai delved into the world of officiating. In June 1990, at only 14 years of age, he passed his refereeing exams and just three years later he was taking charge if matches in Hungary's fourth tier.

The young official impressed instantly and at the age of 23 became the youngest-ever man to referee a game in his nation's top flight between Zalaegerszeg and BVSC. The sales manager was soon gaining international recognition and appeared as a fourth official at Euro 2008, before flying to the Olympics in Beijing later that summer where he refereed several fixtures, including the final between Argentina and Nigeria.

His reputation continued to flourish as he was chosen as an official for World Cup 2010 where, after impressing in the group stages, he was given the task of taking charge of the semi-final between eventual-champions Spain and Germany.

The 41-year-old was handed his biggest game to date in May 2011: the Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United at Wembley. Speaking before the game to UEFA, the official, who is fluent in both English and German, expressed his delight.

"It's a very big honour for me and for my team, because it's very important that the referee is not alone in officiating the match. We have a team of seven officials and we'll do our best."

"Of course we're proud; after Karoly Palotai did the final twice, the last [Hungarian], Sandor Puhl, was 14 years ago. It's a very, very big honour and a pleasure for us to continue this legendary level of Hungarian referees. All of us are very very proud, but it's also a responsibility to continue their good work."

His performance in the competition's showpiece event was typical of his style as he let the game flow yet made the players aware of his presence by distributing four cautions in total. Impressively, Kassai is the youngest man to referee the final of Europe's elite club competition to date, and, perhaps only until April 18th of this year, continued to be recognised as an officiating trailblazer.

