McKay, Frerking help Auburn women trounce Tennessee 79-61

Tennessee's Jordan Reynolds shoots Auburn's Katie Frerking during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Janiah McKay scored a career-high 29 points Thursday night as Auburn erased an early 17-point deficit and rolled to a 79-61 victory over Tennessee.

Katie Frerking added 22 points as Auburn (14-5, 4-1 SEC) ended a nine-game losing streak in the series with its first victory over Tennessee (11-7, 2-3) since the 2009 SEC tournament.

Tennessee scored the game's first 14 points and led 25-8 late in the first quarter before Auburn stormed back.

Auburn got back into the game with a 15-0 run that began in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The Tigers pulled ahead for good just before halftime with a Frerking 3-pointer that started a 22-2 spurt.

Mercedes Russell had a career-high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds for Tennessee. Diamond DeShields had 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and nine turnovers.

Auburn forced 22 turnovers and outscored Tennessee 33-14 in points off turnovers.