McGinn has goal, 3 assists and Canes beat Isles 7-4

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) comes out to challenge Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Brock McGinn had a goal and three assists, linemates Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes pulled away late to beat the New York Islanders 7-4 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Hurricanes overcame a 3-1 deficit with three straight goals in the second period and improved to 14-1-1 in their last 16 home games.

Carolina scored three more times in the third to make it a rout, including Lee Stempniak's goal 5:42 into the final period that broke a 4-4 tie.

McGinn has scored in three straight games and has seven points overall in that span.

Justin Faulk, Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Cam Ward made 28 saves.

John Tavares scored twice for the Islanders a night after recording a hat trick against the Panthers. Thomas Greiss gave up all seven goals on 43 shots before being pulled.

Carolina outshot New York 45-32.

The Islanders appeared in control early. Tavares and Anders Lee scored in the first period, and Jason Chimera made it 3-1 early in the second when he came streaking down the middle uncovered and buried a slick pass from Anthony Beauvillier in the left corner.

Then Lindholm, McGinn and the rest of the 'Canes jumped into gear, with a kick start from the Islanders defense.

Shortly after Chimera's goal, Faulk unleased a wrist shot from the faceoff circle that was saved by Greiss, but Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield inadvertently kicked the rebound through Greiss' legs and into the net.

The miscue in their favor got the Hurricanes rolling, and they took off from there.

McGinn and Lindholm teamed up to tie it with a brilliant rush down the ice, with McGinn dishing a perfect cross-ice pass for Lindholm to bury past Greiss along the far post with 11:02 left in the second.

Pesce gave the Hurricanes their first lead after another quick rush up ice. Pesce outskated defenseman Thomas Hickey to get behind him at the net and then redirected McGinn's saucer pass on the move along the far post.

Tavares briefly pulled the Islanders back into a tie, but Stempniak collected the loose puck off a faceoff in the right circle and fired a pristine wrist shot just under the crossbar over Greiss' shoulder to give Carolina the lead one final time.

NOTES: Teravainen and Staal closed out the scoring for Carolina. ... It was McGinn's first career four-point game. ... Lindholm has five points in his last three games since returning from an upper-body injury. ... Staal has points in four straight games and Faulk in three straight. ... The Hurricanes improved to 5-0-0 this season when wearing their black alternate home jerseys. ... Tavares appeared to have a hat trick for the second straight night, but his second goal was credited instead to Lee after multiple revisions. ... There were no penalties called in the game.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Finish a three-game trip at Boston on Monday before returning home to start a six-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Visit the NHL-best Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, exactly one week after beating them 5-3 at home.