McCarty's 16 lead No. 16 Texas women over Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Brooke McCarty scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and No. 16 Texas beat Oklahoma State 66-35 on Tuesday night to win their ninth straight and start the Big 12 Conference season at 5-0 for the fourth time in program history.

Joyner Holmes scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three blocks, and Lashann Higgs and Alecia Sutton added nine apiece for the Longhorns (11-4, 5-0).

Holmes put Texas up for good 6-4 on a jumper, sparking a 12-3 run capped by her two free throws. Kelsey Lang's jumper capped a 7-0 run and Texas led 31-12 at halftime after the Cowgirls shot 16.1 percent from the floor.

Kaylee Jensen scored four straight free throws and Oklahoma State closed to 52-30 on Karli Wheeler's 3-pointer midway through the fourth, but the Cowgirls were outscored 16-14 in the final period.

Jensen scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cowgirls (12-4, 2-3).