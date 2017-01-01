McCall, Samuelson lead No. 13 Stanford women past Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Erica McCall had 19 points and 16 rebounds, Karlie Samuelson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and No. 13 Stanford defeated Arizona 77-55 on Sunday.

The Cardinal (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12), winners of four straight, outscored the Wildcats (9-4, 0-2) 20-5 in the second quarter - to lead 40-26 at the half - and 26-16 in the fourth.

Trailing 21-20 after one quarter, Stanford started the second with a 3 from Anna Wilson and after Breanna Workman scored for Arizona, the Cardinal reeled off nine straight. The Wildcats went 1 for 9 from the field and had six turnovers.

Nadia Fingall made 4 of 5 shots and all four of her free throws to score 12 for the Cardinal. Stanford finished 10 of 25 from 3-point range and 13 of 18 from the line. Arizona was 4 of 14 from distance, 9 of 16 on free throws and outrebounded 43-25.

Workman had 13 points and nine rebounds. Lucia Alonso and Malena Washington added 12 each for Arizona.