Mayweather-McGregor fight close to being finalized?

The fight that makes sense for only one reason – money – appears to be moving ever closer, according to online reports.

A boxing match between the retired Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers in history, and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who has zero amateur or pro boxing matches on his record, is on the verge of being finalized, the reports say.

The Irish Sun quoted an anonymous source it described as close to McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym saying that the deal is complete. It had quotes from McGregor, but the McGregor comments did not acknowledge the Mayweather bout.

“The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party holdup, but all the details have all been agreed on,” the Sun quoted its source. “The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Given the anonymous nature of the quotes and a lack of confirmation from McGregor, who told the site he’s flying to Las Vegas to clear up his issues with the Nevada Athletic Commission stemming from a water bottle-tossing incident with Nate Diaz at a news conference in August prior to UFC 202, the fight doesn’t appear to be a sure thing just yet.

An ESPN report doesn’t say the fight is done, but it does directly quote Mayweather. He attended the Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Saturday, and told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that “we’re getting very, very close” to a bout.

It’s always wise to be skeptical, particularly when anonymous sources are concerned. There were literally dozens of reports that the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight was complete in late 2014 yet it wasn’t confirmed until early 2015.

Neither UFC president Dana White nor Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe responded to messages left by Yahoo Sports.

Given the amount of money the fight would generate, it has to be considered at least possible that it gets made, even though McGregor has never boxed and Mayweather has never fought in MMA.