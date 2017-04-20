Mauricio Pochettino eases concerns over Toby Alderweireld future at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has waved away any concerns over Toby Alderweireld's long-term future at the club.

Spurs have tied the majority of their first-team players down to long-term contracts over the last 12 months, but Alderweireld is one of the few remaining holdouts.

According to the Evening Standard, the Belgium international is looking for an offer that matches those of the club's two top earners in Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris – who are thought to be on a basic wage of £100,000 a week.

Belgium newspaper Le Soir reported last year the former Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender has a £25.4m release clause written into his contract, a relative bargain for a player widely regarded as one of the best centre-halves in the league.

Tottenham dismissed those claims at the time however and Pochettino insists he is not concerned by suggestions one of his side's most important players could leave.

The Spurs boss also invited any clubs casting hopeful glances at his squad to come down to north London and take it up with club chairman Daniel Levy, regarded as one of the Premier League's fiercest negotiators.

When quizzed on reports Alderweireld has turned down a contract offer, Levy told a press conference: "If clubs are interested in any of our players, it is very clear that they need to go and knock on Daniel Levy's door," the Evening Standard report.

"If any player leaves the club, it is always a club decision. All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years, minimum, and we are not worried about them. I invite the clubs who want Tottenham players to come to the training ground and see Daniel Levy.

"Toby plays every week and this is his second season at the club. Nobody has any doubts about him. It is another rumour. There are many rumours and I do not speak about them."

Alderweireld was a surprise omission from the PFA Team of the Year announced on Thursday morning. Teammates Danny Roe, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli and Harry Kane were named in a side dominated by Tottenham and Chelsea players. The London rivals meet in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

