Matthews, Iverson help Rhode Island beat UMass, 79-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) -- E.C. Matthews made 10 of 14 from the field and scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Kuran Iverson hit a late 3-pointer and Rhode Island overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Massachusetts 79-77 win on Sunday.

Iverson finished with 10 points, Hassan Martin added 17 with six blocked shots and Jeff Dotwin scored 11 for Rhode Island (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10).

Matthews scored six points during a 9-2 run that gave the Rams the lead, 67-62, for good with four minutes left. Dejon Jarreau's layup pulled the Minutemen within four about a minute later but Iverson's 3 made it 73-66 with 2:35 to go and Rhode Island held on from there.

Malik Hines' layup gave UMass (11-7, 1-4) a 31-16 lead, but the Rams closed the half on an 11-2 run to pull within 38-34 and a 3-point play by Matthews gave them their first lead, 43-42, with 16 minutes to play. There were eight lead changes and five ties from there.

Rashaan Holloway had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Jarreau finished with 15 points, a career-high nine assist and five rebounds for UMass.