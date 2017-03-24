Match Play at a glance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A brief look at the second round Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times EDT):

ADVANCING: Soren Kjeldsen and Alex Noren won their matches and their next opponents have withdrawn, meaning they win their groups.

WITHDRAWN: Gary Woodland (personal matter) and Francesco Molinari (wrist) withdrew.

ELIMINATED: With one round remaining in group matches, 23 players already have been eliminated. That includes Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Pat Perez defeated Marc Leishman, 2 and 1, to prevent Leishman from winning the group.

MEANINGLESS MATCHES: Four matches Friday are between players who have no chance of advancing from their groups.

SPANISH ARMADA: Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm play each other in a winner-take-all match to determine which Spaniard advances.

KEY STATISTIC: Brooks Koepka has yet to go beyond the 13th hole in both his matches.

NOTEWORTHY: Playoffs will be match play among two players, stroke player among three or more players.

QUOTEWORHTY: ''I knew I had to win today. If not, Leish could go drink all night and get ready for Saturday.'' - Pat Perez on his 2-and-1 victory over Marc Leishman.

EARLY START: Starting times have been moved up two hours because of storms forecast for Friday afternoon.

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.