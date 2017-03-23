Match Play at a glance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A brief look at the opening round Wednesday of the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club (all times EDT):

GOOD START: Dustin Johnson (1), Justin Thomas (6) and Alex Noren (8) were the only players among the top eight seeds to win their opening matches.

BAD START: Rory McIlroy (2) and Jordan Spieth (5) each lost and now need help to advance out of their groups.

EARLY EXIT: Jason Day (3) withdrew after six holes because he wanted to be home in Ohio for his mother's surgery Friday for lung cancer.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Soren Kjeldsen and McIlroy only halved five of their 17 holes. Kjeldsen birdied the last four holes.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Yuta Ikeda hit a wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the 18th to earn a halve against Ryan Moore.

STAT OF THE DAY: Dustin Johnson was the only player who lost his opening match last year and still advanced out of his group.

NOTEWORTHY: Kjeldsen had never won a match in three previous appearances until beating McIlroy.

QUOTEWORTHY: ''It's been a very, very hard time for me to even be thinking about playing golf.'' - Day.

TELEVISION: Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Golf Channel.