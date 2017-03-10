Masters looks doubtful for Tiger Woods after latest health update

File this in the “unfortunate but expected” category:

Tiger Woods will not play next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and has “no timetable” on his return.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won’t be able to play in this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational,” Woods posted on his website. “I’m especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honor Arnold.”

More importantly, “I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well.”

It’s hard to know what exactly this – “my treatments are continuing and going well” – means. Woods’ return to competitive golf after a 16-month rehabilitation lasted just three rounds (seven if you count his pseudo-exhibition in the Bahamas in January) before his back flared up again. Things apparently were bad enough that he had to pull out of a press conference last month, per doctor’s orders.

The Masters is a month off, and while he stated in January his goal is to be ready to play, it’s doubtful now that he’ll be in Augusta.

So where does that leave him?

For now, providing health updates on his website, where news will only be made when he announces he’s actually playing.

Tiger Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February. (AP) More

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Kirk Cousins personally asked Redskins owner Dan Snyder to trade him

• Markieff Morris, after ejection for punting Mason Plumlee’s groin: ‘They better not suspend me for that bulls—‘

• 4-star recruit says he received letter from Ohio State addressed to wrong first name

• Steve Spurrier makes great quip about Nick Saban’s coach of the year award

