Mason stops 34 shots to lead Flyers in 2-0 win over Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas (3) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) compete for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored 2:36 apart in the third period for the Flyers, who had lost five straight to the Rangers.

Henrik Lundqvist finished with 24 saves for the Rangers, who ended a three-game winning streak.

The Flyers took the lead at 6:09 of the third, just 34 seconds after the Rangers' Matt Puempel was sent off for tripping. Voracek fired a shot from the right slot that was stopped by Lundqvist, but Brayden Schenn jabbed at the puck, it went to Simmonds and he backhanded it in for his 20th.

Voracek doubled the lead with some help from the Rangers as he knocked the puck off Michael Grabner's right skate, left skate and off the left goalpost and in for his 14th at 9:45.

Mason got his first shutout of the season and first since last March 5 against Columbus. He helped Philadelphia improved to 5-9-3 since winning 10 straight last month.

New York went 0 for 3 on the power play and is now 0 for 14 over its last four games.

The Rangers controlled play in the brisk-paced first two periods, outshooting the Flyers 27-16.

Grabner's shot on a 2-on-1 rush hit the crossbar and deflected into the crowd about 7 1/2 minutes into the game. Mason then slid to his left to stop a slap shot by Rick Nash a minute later.

Adam Clendening fired a shot off Mason's glove with about 3:15 left in the first, and then the goalie caught an attempt by Puempel seconds later.

The Flyers had their best sequence right after that when Nick Cousins' tip attempt was stopped by Lundqvist. Cousins then shot wide of the net twice, with Matt Read once in between. Read then had a slap shot denied by Lundqvist.

Grabner was also denied on two attempts in close by Mason seconds apart with just over a minute left in the opening period.

Mats Zuccarello got the puck through Mason's legs from early in the second, but it deflected off a goalpost. The Flyers' goalie then stopped Nash on a tip attempt about nine minutes in.

Lundqvist had nice stick saves on Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux less than a minute apart later in the second.

NOTES: The Flyers had given up a power-play goal in five of the last six games (seven in 27 chances). ... Mason got his 94th win with the Flyers, moving into sole possession of third place on the franchise list. Ron Hextall is first with 240 and Bernie Parent second with 232. ... The teams conclude the four-game season series April 2 at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers won the first two meetings. ... The Rangers were without D Marc Staal (upper body injury) for the ninth straight game, and C Kevin Hayes (lower-body injury) for the second in a row.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Toronto on Thursday night in their last game before the All-Star break.

Rangers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night in their first game after the All-Star break.

---

