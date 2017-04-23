Masked Robbery: Five goalies who committed serious postseason larceny

One of the oldest notions in sports is that a hot goalie is akin to a master thief, able to steal a series like some genius safecracker of Victorian times. Detective novels ought to be written about how these gentleman purloiners make off with another team’s fortunes over the course of two weeks’ worth of nights.

But how true is all of this? Can you really have a rubbish team and take out another squad almost exclusively on the basis of who you have in net and what he has going for him? Can such a team win the Stanley Cup? Regarding the latter question, in a word, no; the Cup requires too much, and while a hot goalie-or, better yet, a hot Hall of Fame goalie-does much of the work of the run to glory, many other parts are needed as well. You could, as they say, look it up.

But you could also look up something that’s perhaps more fun: those times when goalies who normally weren’t All-World anything, let alone postseason All-Stars, had the run of their lives, turning superior oppositions into pumpkins before, alas, our netminding friends themselves reverted to gourd form. Or, at least, something far removed from their one-time vernal virtuosity.

As we all wonder which keepers might be making like bandits this spring, let’s take a look back at five who provided sterling examples for those to follow.

5. Mario Gosselin, Quebec Nordiques, 1985 playoffs

Gosselin, nicknamed “The Goose,” was one tiny bird at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. That left a whole lot of net for shooters to select from, which Gosselin, over a checkered career, attempted to overcome with agility and reflexes and a glove hand that could cover a couple feet in a thrilling blur of a second.

He made an All-Star Game roster in 1986-despite a GAA near 4.00 and a .500 record-in part because of what he had done the year before in the playoffs after a regular season in which he went 19-11-3 with a 3.34 GAA. Okay, you’re going to want to look away from that .877 save percentage, but Gosselin was one of those guys who would be impenetrable on Tuesday, the kind of goalie you wanted to imitate the next day when you played street hockey, but the same netminder who would then sieve-it-up and let in eight with four softies.

Ironically, this made him an ideal candidate to have some electrifying playoff moments-for a brief period of time, of course. And that’s just what Gosselin did in the spring of 1985, when he backstopped Quebec past Buffalo three games to two in the first round, then was central to dispensing with the hated Canadiens in a combative seven-game series in which he had three OT wins. He got another in the first round of the next series against the Flyers, who ultimately ended the Nordiques’-and Gosselin's-run. But those Flyers were damn good, a team that would have had a couple Cups were it not for a certain mid-1980s dynasty in Edmonton. Plus, it’s fun to say, “Getting a goose from Gosselin!” and “the Goose can’t be cooked.” Until, naturally, he was.

4. Richard Brodeur, Vancouver Canucks, 1982 playoffs

For a while, the only thing, really, that Canucks had was their shocking playoff run in 1982 all the way to the Cup Final, where they met the lumber of the league, the New York Islanders, squarely in their collective jaw and were felled in four. Now, that was a strange time in the Campbell Conference, because the Kings, who were pretty terrible, had upset the Oilers, making matters something of a free-for-all.

Stepping into the breech was Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur, who was even smaller than Gosselin. But he, too, had a snappy nickname-King Richard, of course. Mutton and mead for all! Those ’82 playoffs were the King’s banquet table. Brodeur played parts of nine NHL seasons. Discounting the two in which he played six or fewer games, this was the only one when he finished over .500. There were no All-Star Games and little fanfare, monarch-based handle notwithstanding.

But man, did Brodeur get hot that spring. It’s one thing that he went 11-6; it’s another that his GAA was 2.70. At the time, that was shockingly miniscule. With Brodeur pulling up a throne seat in net, the Canucks only lost two games in winning their conference. And what’s more, this was one of those rare times in hockey history where finishing second was more than enough in and of itself. No one was going to beat that Islanders team, but the Canucks had their all-timer of a storybook.

