Maryland's ridiculous 4th quarter drive highlights Quick Lane Bowl in Boston College win

The Quick Lane Bowl was a surprising offensive showcase as Boston College defeated Maryland 36-30 on Monday in a game that had four touchdowns of 49 yards or more.

And while the big plays were fun, a series of offensive impotence was the game’s true highlight.

After Boston College quarterback Patrick Towles threw an interception with just over 9 minutes remaining and the Eagles leading 36-27, Maryland took over at the Boston College 17. From there, the Terrapins began a seemingly impossible 5+ minute, 12-play drive which resulted in three penalties, zero points, and an eventual fumble at the 2-yard line to kill any hopes of a comeback.

Let’s take a look at the play-by-play of Maryland’s epic drive.

1. (1st and 10 at BC 17) Running back Ty Johnson rushes for one yard to the 16.

2. (2nd and 9 at BC 16) Quarterback Perry Hills completes a 14-yard pass to Wes Brown to the 2. Terps are about to score. Right?

3. (1st and Goal at BC 2) The Terps did not score. Instead, a 1-yard run by Wes Brown is negated by a 10-yard penalty for holding on Maryland.

4. (1st and Goal at BC 12) Johnson rushed for 2 yards to the 10. No problem, Maryland still has three more downs to get this touchdown.

5. (2nd and Goal at BC 10) Uh oh, Hills is sacked by Harold Landry at BC 17 for 7-yard loss. Two more downs to stay in this game.

6. (3rd and Goal at BC 17) Perry Hills rushes 5 yards to the BC 12 and…wait never-mind, NO PLAY. Another holding penalty on Maryland and the Terps move back to the BC 27.

7. (4th and Goal at BC 27) Hills gets sacked. Normally, this would end a series. But. this is no ordinary series. Personal foul penalty for a facemask on Boston College keeps Maryland’s hopes alive at the BC 13.

8. (1st and 10 at BC 13) Hills throws an incomplete pass.

9. (2nd and 10 at BC 13) Hills throws an incomplete pass.

10. (3rd and 10 at BC 13) D.J. Moore 12-yard rush to BC 1. Maryland is definitely going to score.

11. (1st and Goal at BC 1) Perry Hills pass to Derrick Hayward for no gain. OK, Maryland is still definitely going to score.

12. (2nd and Goal at BC 2) Oh no, Perry Hills fumbles and Boston College recovers. Maryland is definitely not going to score. Cue the Sarah McLachlan soundtrack.

A sliver of hope appeared again when BC fumbled on its own 5-yard line with 3:14 left. Alas, it was too little, too late for Maryland. Hills tossed three incomplete passes and the Terps added an inconsequential field goal.

Maryland got the ball back one final time with 1:43 left on its 35, but three incomplete passes and a BC sack ended those dreams quickly. The Terps finish the season, and the bowl, frustrated with a losing record of 6-7 while Boston College improves to 7-6 for 2016.