Watch Maryland's Destiny Slocum nail amazing 70-foot buzzer-beater

No. 3 Maryland’s Destiny Slocum finished the Terps’ first half against No. 6 West Virginia with a bang.

With just over four seconds left on the clock, the ball was inbounded to Slocum who was standing just outside the Terps’ 3-point line. The freshman caught the ball and did a two-handed, three-quarters-court heave – kind of like a throw-in in soccer – and it went in!

This was the most impressive shot of either NCAA tournament this year so far. You have to see it to understand just how impressive this shot was:

Ok so Destiny Slocum just did the most incredible basketball thing ever and the #Terps lead 38-24 at the half. pic.twitter.com/RlRADYz5Z4 — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) March 19, 2017





The Xfinity Center crowd went wild. Slocum, mouth open in shock, looked like she couldn’t believe she made the shot. Her teammates mobbed her and buried her in hugs and congratulatory slaps on the back.

Maryland finished the half on a 28-8 run and led West Virginia 35-22. Slocum has made a 3-pointer in 24 games in the 2016-17 season and has recorded two double-doubles.