Maryland cruises past West Virginia 83-56 into Sweet 16

West Virginia guard Chania Ray (12) shoots against Maryland center Brionna Jones, left, guard Kaila Charles (3) and guard Destiny Slocum (5) in the first half of a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in College Park, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Destiny Slocum nailed a 70-foot shot to cap a pivotal second quarter for Maryland, and the Terrapins went on to defeat West Virginia 83-56 Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Brionna Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Slocum scored 21 and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 19 for third-seeded Maryland (32-3), which will next face the winner of Monday's game between No. 2 seed Duke and Oregon.

Teana Muldrow led West Virginia (24-11) with 16 points. Leading scorer Tynice Martin was limited to 10 points on 3 of 18 shooting.

The game turned in the second quarter, when Maryland outscored West Virginia 26-8 to take a 38-24 lead. After opening with a 23-4 run, the Terrapins gave up two straight baskets - the last with 4 seconds left - before Slocum reared back with both hands behind her head and launched a shot from just outside the opposite arc that hit nothing but net.

The 5-foot-7 freshman was immediately swarmed by her teammates while the fans in Maryland's home arena stood and cheered.