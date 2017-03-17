Martin scores 26 as West Virginia beats Elon 75-62 in NCAAs

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin (5) shoots over a group of Elon defenders in the first half of a first-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in College Park, Md., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Tynice Martin scored 26 points, Katrina Pardee made a pair of pivotal 3-pointers and West Virginia pulled away to a 75-62 victory over Elon on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Mountaineers (24-10) will next face Maryland on the Terrapins' home floor Sunday.

Coming off a stunning 77-66 win over second-ranked Baylor in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament, West Virginia couldn't shake Elon (27-7) until the fourth quarter.

With the score 53-all, Lanay Montgomery hit a short jumper, Martin made two free throws and Pardee buried a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to make it 60-53.

After a timeout by Elon, Malaya Johnson missed a 3-pointer for the Phoenix and Pardee connected again from beyond the arc for a 10-point cushion with 5:19 left.

Martin went 7 for 24 from the floor in her 15th game with 20 points or more. Pardee finished with 14 points and Montgomery had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Shay Burnett scored 19 and Lauren Brown added 17 for Elon, making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Colonial Athletic Conference title.

The Phoenix held a 46-43 lead late in the third quarter before fading. Elon scored only 14 points in the final period on 5-for-15 shooting.

Elon fell to 0-5 against West Virginia in a series dating back to 2010.

Despite missing nine shots, Martin scored 12 points to stake West Virginia to a 28-27 halftime lead.

Elon went 9 for 32 (28 percent) from the floor and made only one 3-pointer but kept it close by outscoring the Mountaineers 8-2 at the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: The Phoenix put a wrap on their wildly successful season by giving West Virginia all it could handle. Despite the loss, Elon can revel in its CAA title, beating Rutgers and playing well in close losses to North Carolina and Duke.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are going to have their hands full if they don't play better against Maryland on Sunday.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are making their 10th appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the eighth under coach Mike Carey.