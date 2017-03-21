Marshawn Lynch's agent doesn't know about comeback, but says Lynch 'does miss football'

When Marshawn Lynch retired out of the blue, with a simple tweet in the middle of Super Bowl 50, it was shocking. He was in his prime still, and he always played like he enjoyed football.

Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising that Lynch comeback rumors are swirling after a year off. And the reason for a comeback seems pretty obvious.

“He does miss football, no question. He loves the game of football,” Lynch’s agent Doug Hendrickson told KNBR.

That makes sense. There was a report from The MMQB that Lynch wanted to come back to play for the Oakland Raiders to do good things for his foundation, which might be a nice byproduct of coming back, but it’s hard to believe that’s close to the main reason. If Lynch wants to play again because he misses the game, that’s entirely understandable.

There are a few issues with the rumored comeback. From all accounts, he wants to play for the Raiders and nobody else, and he’d need to be released or traded by the Seattle Seahawks before that could happen. Also, who knows what the unpredictable Lynch really wants to do? His agent said he doesn’t.

Hendrickson told KNBR that Lynch is in Canada, he hasn’t heard from him that he wants to play again, and has no idea what his answer will be when he sees him this week.

“He’s one of the most unique guys I’ve ever been with in my life,” Hendrickson told KNBR. “Marshawn, it wouldn’t shock me in three days if he says, ‘Hey, I want to play.’ It wouldn’t shock me if he says, ‘Nah, I don’t know where this came from. I don’t want to play.’”

If Lynch comes back, it would be a fantastic story. He’s a tremendous, fun player and it would be fascinating to see what he has left after a season off. Lynch will be 31 next season.

If Lynch is feeling the itch to play again, it’s something we can all relate to. While it would be fun for Lynch to play again, it would be just as fun for everyone else to watch his comeback.

