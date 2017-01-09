Marshall Faulk, Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Steve Spurrier is the fourth person to make the hall as a player and a coach. (AP)

There are a lot of recognizable names in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The 2017 class, announced Monday, is headlined by former San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk, former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and former coach Steve Spurrier. It also includes former New Mexico linebacker and defensive back Brian Urlacher and former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Manning’s induction into the college hall of fame comes less than a year after his retirement from the NFL. Manning retired from the Denver Broncos shortly after winning Super Bowl 50, his second Super Bowl title. In his years at Tennessee, Manning threw for over 11,000 yards and 89 touchdowns. He finished second to Charles Woodson in the voting for the 1997 Heisman Trophy.

Spurrier, who won the 1966 Heisman Trophy in his time as a player at Florida, was inducted into the hall of fame as a player in 1986. He’s now the fourth person to be in the hall of fame as both a player and a coach.

Leinart won the 2004 Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at USC. He was beaten out by teammate Reggie Bush for the 2005 Heisman, though that trophy is officially listed as vacated.

Faulk topped 1,400 yards in each of his three seasons at San Diego State and scored 57 career touchdowns. He averaged six yards a carry in his college career before he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL draft.

Here’s the full list of inductees:

– Notre Dame LB Bob Crable (1978-1981)

– San Diego State RB Marshall Faulk (1991-1993)

– Michigan State WR Kirk Gibson (1975-1978)

– USC QB Matt Leinart (2003-2005)

– Tennessee QB Peyton Manning (1994-1997)

– Texas OL Bob McKay (1968-69)

– Texas A&M LB Dat Nguyen (1995-1998)

– Georgia Southern RB Adrian Peterson (1998-2001)

– Boston College NT Mike Ruth (1982-1985)

– New Mexico LB Brian Urlacher (1996-1999)

– Former Clemson and Arkansas coach Danny Ford

– Former Mount Union coach Larry Kehres

– Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier

