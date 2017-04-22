Marquez beats Vinales to Austin pole

Defending champion Marc Marquez is on pole again in Austin, but has championship leader Maverick Vinales for company on the front row.

Marc Marquez claimed a second consecutive pole as he beat championship leader Maverick Vinales to top spot on the grid at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Defending champion Marquez was the pole-sitter in Argentina last time out but failed to finish as Movistar Yamaha rider Vinales claimed a second successive win.

But Repsol Honda's Marquez will have the chance to redeem himself at the Circuit of the Americas after he set the pace with a time of two minutes, 2.741 seconds.

Vinales was 0.130secs off the pace in second, with Valentino Rossi - who trails his team-mate by 14 points - completing the front row.

Dani Pedrosa was fourth with Johann Zarco - who has impressed with his early performances in the senior class for Monster Yamaha Tech 3 - fifth ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, who will be hoping for a strong showing from sixth after a difficult start to life with Ducati.

Lorenzo's display in qualifying already counts as progress, marking the first time he has reached Q2 since his move from Yamaha.

The Spaniard's team-mate Andrea Dovizioso was seventh, with Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), completing the third row.

One rider who did not make it through to the second session was Avintia's Loris Baz, the Frenchman narrowly avoiding a crash at the final corner, but losing too much time in the process - he will start 14th.