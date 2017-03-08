Marquette beats DePaul in Big East final, heads to NCAAs

Marquette's Natisha Hiedeman, middle drives against DePaul's Jacqui Grant (34) and Amarah Coleman (10) in the first half during an NCAA women's Big East Championship tournament game Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Amani Wilborn added 20 points to help Marquette secure a trip to the NCAA Tournament with an 86-78 victory over DePaul to win the Big East crown Tuesday night.

It's the first Big East championship for the Golden Eagles (25-7).

Marquette opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 10-point lead and held on late after a turnover and a couple missed foul shots allowed top-seeded DePaul (26-7) to get within 83-78 with 23 seconds left on Jessica January's 3.

But the top-seeded Blue Demons wasted one last opportunity with a turnover with 4 seconds left, one of six in the fourth quarter for the team.

A Marquette-friendly crowd roared after the final buzzer with the school hosting the tourney on campus at the cozy Al McGuire Center. Marquette is returning to the NCAAs for the first time since 2011.

January led DePaul with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Amarah Coleman had 17 points before fouling out with 1:27 left.

Hiedeman tied a season high with her six 3s. But Marquette seemed to be at its best when their collection of quick perimeter players went strong to the hoop. Wilborn was 9 of 13 from the field, often beating defenders in the lane for layups or short jumpers.

What a way for Wilborn to celebrate her 20th birthday - she was named the tournament's most valuable player.

Hiedeman's shooting helped carry Marquette to a 42-40 lead after a fast-paced first half. She hit a desperation heave from halfcourt to end the first quarter.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The loss likely puts the Blue Demons out of contention for a top-four seed and a chance to host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games.

Marquette: A dramatic three-season turnaround ends with a return to the NCAAs. The Golden Eagles were 9-22 in coach Carolyn Kieger's first year as head coach in 2014-15 and 14-16 last season before this year's 25-win breakthrough.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Tournament brackets will be announced on Monday.

---

