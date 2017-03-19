Marlins 3B Prado expected to miss opener with bad hamstring

This is a 2017 photo of Martin Prado of the Miami Marlins. This image represents the Marlins active roster on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado is expected to miss the start of the regular season after straining his right hamstring at the World Baseball Classic.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly already has ruled out Prado playing in any exhibition games.

Playing for Team Venezuela, Prado injured his hamstring running out a ground ball in the sixth inning of Wednesday's loss to Team USA.

He left the game immediately, returning to South Florida to undergo an MRI exam on Saturday and consult with team doctors.

The Marlins are not attaching a timeline to his return to the lineup. Their first regular season game is April 3 at Washington.