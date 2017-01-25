Marleau scores late, Sharks beat Jets to win 6th straight

Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) has his wraparound attempt stopped by San Jose Sharks goalie Aaron Dell (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Patrick Marleau scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, and Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his ninth appearance of the season.

Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey each had two assists and Ondrej Pavelec had 22 saves.

Marleau got the game-winner for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday. The veteran forward's 17th goal of the season came off a pass across the front of the net from Ryan Carpenter, which Marleau shot into an open net.

After a review, Winnipeg had a goal waved off with 17 seconds remaining to a chorus of boos from the MTS Centre crowd.

Little put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 4:00 of the third with his second goal of the game off a fortunate bounce. His shot off a rebound and the puck hit the crossbar, bounced off Dell's back and trickled across the line.

Winnipeg rookie star Patrik Laine, returning to action after missing seven games with a concussion, assisted on the goal for his 38th point of the season.

With the Sharks short-handed because of a tripping penalty, Karlsson was checked from behind by Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and got a penalty shot. He made it count, sending the puck over Pavelec's glove to tie it 3-3 at 9:37.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead as Burns scored his 21st goal of the season 53 seconds into a two-man advantage at 3:59 of the first, after the Jets were dinged for slashing and then too many men on the ice.

Morrissey set up Winnipeg's tying goal with a long lead pass to Little, who got away from Sharks defenseman Joel Ward and put a low shot by Dell at 8:02.

San Jose went back ahead 27 seconds into the second after Couture redirected a pass from Mikkel Boedker for his 16th of the season. Couture has six points in his last four games, including two goals.

After the Jets had a goal waved off, Copp scored with a high slap shot with 1:59 left in the middle period to tie it at 2-2.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Edmonton onThursday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Thursday night.