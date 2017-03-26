Markov scores twice, sets up Weber as Canadiens top Sens 3-1

Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris (7) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price as Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) -- Andrei Markov scored two goals and set up another and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday night to retain first place in the Atlantic Division.

Shea Weber also scored for Montreal, which leads Ottawa by three points, although the Senators have a game in hand.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for Ottawa, which had won two straight. Montreal swept three games in an eight-day span from the Senators and is 3-1-1 against its closest rival this season.

Carey Price stopped 31 shots for Montreal, and Craig Anderson had 21 saves for Ottawa.

The Senators controlled most of the play and outshot Montreal 11-6 in the first period, but the Canadiens emerged with the lead after Weber blasted in his 17th of the season from the left point during a power play at 9:28 after Erik Karlsson was sent off for holding.

Montreal upped the pressure in the second, and Markov walked in from the left point and drilled a shot past Anderson at 1:13.

Karlsson's pass into the middle of Ottawa's zone was picked off by Markov, and he blasted a shot during a power play at 5:55. It was the 38-year-old Markov's first two-goal game since Jan. 11, 2014.

Mike Hoffman made a clever move at the Montreal blue line and fed Pageau for an offspeed shot that fooled Price at 12:11. It was Pageau's seventh goal in 15 career games against the Canadiens.

NOTES: Anderson played his 500th regular season game. ... With Marc Methot (finger) and Viktor Stalberg (upper body) out, Fredrik Claesson moved in as Karlsson's defense partner. ... Ottawa F Mark Stone returned after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Nathan Beaulieu and Dwight King returned to Montreal's lineup, replacing Brandon Davidson and Andreas Martinsen.

UP NEXT

Senators: Travel to Philadelphia for a game Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Dallas on Tuesday night before wrapping a six-game homestand against Florida on Thursday.