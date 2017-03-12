Markieff Morris downs Portland with a game-winner after stepping out of bounds

The NBA just doesn’t want the Portland Trail Blazers to win. That has to be it, right?

The Terry Stotts-led crew seemed well on its way toward a needed win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Saturday night when Markieff Morris, of all people, decided to put the home team away with a last-second jumper in Washington’s 125-124 victory:





You hardly needed the benefit of high-definition cameras and/or instant replay to notice that Morris, who contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers in 43 minutes, stepped out of bounds on the play that eventually resulted in the deciding make:

HE WAS OUT OF BOUNDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/znPKy91x23 — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) March 12, 2017









(But Markieff Morris was out of bounds and the refs say this shot was not reviewable…..)pic.twitter.com/sKU2n9Upbi — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 12, 2017





Good thing the NBA, which began allowing instant replay to determine the outcome of contested calls a decade ago, can head to the sideline to review these sorts of things, right?

Not so much. The play is not reviewable. The shot is reviewable. The play, after a decade of review that began (weirdly, you’ll recall) with the format only being used for figuring out which players to throw out after a brawl, is not reviewable.





Washington wins. It stays just 2 1/2 games behind the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers following the champs’ Saturday evening conquest in Orlando, virtually tied with Boston in the Eastern bracket. Portland? They’ll stick a full two games back of the Denver Nuggets, who currently own the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference postseason bracket.

A loss on March 28 could leave the Blazers with a 1-3 record on the year against the rapidly improving Nuggets, further diminishing Portland’s chances in a season that started with talk of the team as a hoped-for Western Conference finals contender. The team is on pace to win 36 games a year after winning 44, set to miss the playoffs even while working with the league’s second-highest payroll.

The team’s best and highest-paid player, Damian Lillard, could not comprehend how a lack of specificity in the league’s review rule book would allow a botched out of bounds-call to rule the night:





‘@Dame_Lillard: “I don’t understand why we have all this technology if we’re not going to review a play that determines a win or loss." — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) March 12, 2017





Center Meyers Leonard tweeted (then deleted) that Morris “stepped out of bounds, and [the contest] should have been over – Trail Blazers 124 Washington 123”. New addition Jusuf Nurkic added this:

‘@bosnianbeast27:

The referees did not do a great job tonight, I think. We tried to win and they did not allow us. I hope they feel bad." — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) March 12, 2017





Terry Stotts had the appropriate reaction as well:

Terry Stotts, on non-call at end of OT: “It was obvious he stepped out of bounds, and for all intents and purposes, it cost us the game." — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) March 12, 2017





"We're in a playoff race and you can't afford those mistakes." – Stotts — Cody Sharrett (@CodySharrett) March 12, 2017





At one point, though, the team’s coach was less concerned by what came after the make than before it:

Terry Stotts on being able to review the play: “I’d be in favor of them getting it right in the first place." — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) March 12, 2017





Un-tellingly, the best answer would have shooed away talk of replay semantics or blown looks by the refs in real action, prior to pointing at the Blazers’ four missed free throws, or Washington’s nine offensive rebounds, or the mini-defensive breakdown that led to Morris’ good look in the first place. That’s how coaches typically talk about it, at least.

Terry Stotts (and, while we’re at it, Damian Lillard) are right to focus on the final seconds of regulation, though. If referees and the league office can combine to dull the edge of game after NBA game with needless mid-game reviews concerning the role of two clear-path free throws on a 42-27 contest, then it can check to see if a player’s foot was out of bounds on the move that technically (as the NBA will explain) came before the game-winning shot. In a game between two of the NBA’s hottest teams, with playoff ramifications on the line.

