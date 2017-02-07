Mark Teixeira has a new job as an analyst at ESPN

Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira is only a few months into his retirement, but he’s already getting antsy. Not content to sit on a beach somewhere with a daiquiri and sunshine and his favorite music blasting through a set of massive earphones, he’s getting right back to work.

According to the New York Times, Teixeira will be joining ESPN as a baseball analyst for the 2017 season. Before he retired, Teixeira spent 14 years in the majors, starting his career playing for the Texas Rangers and ending it with an eight year stint in the Bronx with the Yankees. Overall, he hit .268/.360/.509 with 409 career home runs. So he definitely knows more than enough about baseball to take a seat behind the analyst desk.

This isn’t the first time Tex will be in front of the camera. Back in 2014 he hosted a show called “Foul Territory” for the YES Network. It wasn’t a long show, just short YouTube videos of Teixeira interviewing teammates and doing other weird, endearing things. It was actually kind of perfect.

Here he is interviewing a base. You read that right: Mark Teixeira interviewed a new base.

In this video, he’s interviewing Derek Jeter. Or trying to.

The best thing about these videos is that Teixeira has a really great sense of humor. He’s personable, comfortable on camera, and isn’t afraid to make himself the butt of the joke. Teixeira will no doubt bring all those great qualities (and more) to his new job at ESPN, so best of luck to him. Who knows, maybe ESPN will let him bring back “Foul Territory.”

