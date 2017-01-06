Mariners betting on rebound by trading for Yovani Gallardo

The Seattle Mariners aren’t afraid to take risks. Since Jerry Dipoto took over as GM, the club has shown a willingness to make bold deals. Earlier this offseason, they traded away promising 24-year-old pitcher Taijaun Walker, and last year they took a chance on struggling outfielder Leonys Martin.

If Friday is any indication, Dipoto is at it again. In a puzzling move, the Mariners have acquired pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith. Seattle will also receive cash in the deal, though the exact amount is not known at this time.

On the surface, this is a weird one. The Mariners were set to head into the season with a questionable back-end of the rotation, but it’s unclear whether Gallardo actually helps. The 30-year-old has experienced declining peripherals since 2013, but was somehow able to maintain solid ERAs despite that. Well, until last season.

Gallardo was an absolute mess in 2016. While his strikeout rate rebounded slightly, he walked a career-high 11.6 percent of the batters he faced. Home runs became a huge problem for the righty, as Gallardo allowed 16 in just 118 innings. His 5.42 ERA was a career-worst, and his 5.04 FIP wasn’t much better. It’s tough to look over Gallardo’s stat line from 2016 and find a positive.

Despite that, the Mariners are going to plug him in as the fifth starter. While that doesn’t seem like a promising decision, let’s try to examine the positives. Gallardo’s home run rate should drop simply by moving away from Camden Yards. Though his numbers have been declining for years now, he only truly imploded last season. Gallardo was injured for a good portion of 2016, which may have led to his extreme struggles. And, hey, he did see his strikeout rate rise a bit.

It’s certainly plausible the Mariners looked at those factors and determined Gallardo could bounce back as long as he’s healthy. His strikeout and walk rates weren’t great while pitching in Texas in 2015, but he still managed a 3.42 ERA. The Mariners may think he’s still capable of walking that tightrope.

They better be right, because Seth Smith is still a pretty useful player. Sure, it’s tough to get worked up about losing a 34-year-old part-time outfielder, but Smith generally succeeds in the role. He rarely hits for high averages, but he’s capable of posting solid on-base percentages with modest power against right-handers. That has value, and Smith will definitely help Baltimore in 2017.

They also likely cleared some salary. Both Smith and Gallardo are under team control for one more season, but Smith comes cheaper. The outfielder will make $7 million in 2017. Gallardo will make $11 million. He does have a $13 million team option for 2018, but that won’t get picked up unless he bounces back. If the Mariners buy him out, they would owe him an additional $2 million. So, at the very least, Gallardo will cost Seattle $13 million compared to Smith’s $7 million. Those figures could even out depending on how much cash Baltimore sent over in the deal.

You could argue that Baltimore’s rotation is worse by trading Gallardo, but that might not even be true. Gallardo was so bad last season that you could make the argument going with Ubaldo Jimenez over him isn’t the worst idea. Even if you think Jimenez is worse, it’s not a significant drop-off.

And so, we’re left with somewhat of a head-scratcher here. The Mariners needed more depth at the back-end, but it’s unclear whether Gallardo is the answer. And while Smith isn’t a huge loss, he still provides some value. It’s unclear whether Gallardo can do the same.

As Dipoto has shown in his tenure with the club, he’s no stranger to taking chances. Gallardo is not just the latest, but might be the biggest risk Dipoto has taken thus far.

