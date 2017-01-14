M's avoid arbitration with all players, like Smyly, Dyson

SEATTLE (AP) -- The Mariners agreed to terms Friday on 2017 contracts with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades earlier this month.

Smyly will earn $6.85 million, a raise from his $3.75 million last year, while Dyson is set to make $2.8 million after he earned $1,725,000 in 2016. Second baseman and shortstop Jean Segura earned a significant bump to $6.2 million, up from $2.6 million.

Segura is the centerpiece of Seattle's offseason moves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona in late November. He is the Mariners' projected starting shortstop and leadoff hitter and batted a career-high .319 with 20 homers and 64 RBIs last season for the Diamondbacks. He led the National League with 203 hits.

The Mariners also reached deals with outfielder Leonys Martin ($4.85 million), infielder Danny Valencia ($5.55 million) and left-hander James Paxton ($2.35 million, up from $526,200 last year). Also agreeing were right-handers Evan Scribner ($907,500) and Nick Vincent ($1,325,000, up from $525,500).

The 27-year-old Smyly went 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA last season for Tampa Bay, but that was the first time in five big league seasons he finished with an ERA over 4.00.

Dyson was acquired in a deal with Kansas City. He hit .278 with 30 stolen bases for the Royals last season.

Martin, the anchor of Seattle's outfield defense who earned $4.15 million last year, started 143 games in center field and made just three errors in 363 chances. He hit .247 with a career-high 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. His value was realized during a stint on the 15-day disabled list where Seattle went 5-9.

Paxton is coming off an inconsistent 2016 season that began in the minors and saw flashes of brilliance when he arrived in Seattle. He went 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA in a career-high 20 starts with 117 strikeouts in 124 innings.

Valencia was traded from Oakland in November and is slated to platoon at first base with Dan Voeglbach. Valencia hit .287 in 130 games with the Athletics and has the versatility to be a fill-in option at third base and in the outfield. He earned $3.15 million in 2016.