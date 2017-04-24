Marek Vs. Wyshynski: Time for Blackhawks to pay the bill (Podcast)

In this edition of Marek Vs. Wyshynski, the boys are talking about:

– Breaking down all the first-round series, including our muted gloating over having picked the Nashville Predators.

– Can the Chicago Blackhawks still win a Stanley Cup with this group?

– Terry Pegula makes a hasty move in firing his Buffalo Sabres coach and GM.

– The Los Angeles Kings hire a coach, but is the window closed?

– News and notes from around the NHL.

The Marek vs. Wyshynski Podcast is hosted by Jeff Marek of Sportsnet and Greg Wyshynski of Yahoo Sports, breaking down the NHL on a (somewhat) daily basis with their particular brand of whimsy and with guest voices from around the hockey world. MvsW streams live while its being recorded: LISTEN HERE! [And if that doesn’t work, try here.]

