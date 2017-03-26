Marchessault's hat trick leads Panthers past Blackhawks 7-0

Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Desjardins (11) and Florida Panthers right wing Shawn Thornton (22) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Blackhawks 7-0. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored his first career hat trick, James Reimer stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers routed the Chicago Blackhawks 7-0 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and two assists for Florida. Reilly Smith and Nick Bjugstad also scored to give the Panthers their largest margin of victory since an 8-0 win over Toronto on Feb. 5, 2008.

Marchessault had two goals in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday. He has nine goals over his last nine games and leads the Panthers with 28.

Corey Crawford stopped 21 shots for the Blackhawks before being lifted at 4:59 of the third period for Scott Darling, who allowed three goals on six shots.

Already leading 3-0, the Panthers poured in four goals in the third.

They padded their advantage to 4-0 on Marchessault's second goal. Colton Sceviour passed across to Marchessault in the left circle, and his goal chased Crawford.

Marchessault's third goal came when he beat Darling between the legs at 7:13 to make it 5-0, and the rout was on.

Bjugstad redirected a shot by Sceviour into the net at 7:53, and Smith poked in a rebound with 8:15 left.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the second period. During 4-on-4 play, Huberdeau passed to Barkov in the right circle and his wrist shot went over Crawford's glove.

Florida stretched its lead to 2-0 during a 5-on-3 power play. Barkov passed to Huberdeau in the right circle and he fired a shot past Crawford on the short side at 10:21 of the second.

Later in the same shift, Marchessault made it 3-0 when he one-timed a shot from the left circle at 11:40.

Florida forward Jaromir Jagr was hip-checked along the boards by Chicago's Richard Panik early in the second period. Jagr left the game for one shift as the trainer looked at his left knee. He returned for the rest of the second, but was out for the third period.

NOTES: Panthers D Aaron Ekblad missed four straight games due to a concussion, came back for one game, and now has missed two straight with a neck injury. ... Blackhawks D Brian Campbell still holds the Panthers record with 376 consecutive games played. Campbell was with the Panthers from 2011-16 and was given a video tribute on the scoreboard in the first period.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Blackhawks: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.