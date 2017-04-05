Marchand to have hearing; Olympic reaction continues (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 03: This Detroit Red Wings fan shows their disgust with the current team with a sign during the NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings on April 3, 2017, at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

• The natives are restless in Hockeytown.

• Brad Marchand will have a Thursday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after spearing Jake Dotchin in an area where you do not want to get speared. [NHL]

• What steps can the NHL take to prevent players from bolting next season to play in the 2018 Olympics? [TSN]

• “It remains to be seen what consequences will emerge from the league’s decision not to go to Pyeongchang or how long they’ll be felt. The most immediate effect is to remind hockey fans that the NHL is a business. And business can sometimes be an ugly, unhappy thing.” [Spector’s Hockey]

• NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “If the IOC would move the Olympic hockey tournament to the summer, that would be great. We’d be thrilled to have our players participate because then it doesn’t affect our season.” [Sportsnet]

• “What makes the NHL’s decision even more ridiculous is that it would have been happy to let players go to the Olympics had the NHLPA been willing to guarantee it would not opt out of the CBA in September 2019, assuring owners that the status quo would remain through the end of the 2021-22 season.” [Vice]

• Could the door now be open for minor leaguers to become our Olympic heroes? [FOHS Farm Report]

• It’s been a tough season in Buffalo, but Jack Eichel appreciates the loyalty of Sabres fans. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Read about what happened to Logan Couture’s teeth after he took a puck to the grill, and prepare to squirm. [CSN Bay Area]

• Looking at his workload heading into the playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers are fine with riding Cam Talbot. [FanRagSports]

• A good overview of the NHL concussion lawsuit that threatens the future of the league. [Guardian]

• The Boston Bruins took their first shot and succeeded at clinching a playoff spot. [Bruins Daily]

• Here are 10 things to know about the Frozen Four, which kicks off Thursday in Chicago. [NCAA]

• “A 12-year-old girl has died in Salluit, Que., after she was struck with a hockey puck at the local arena over the weekend.” [Nunatsiaq Online]

• Who would you prefer on your fantasy hockey team: Ryan Johansen or Evgeny Kuznetsov? [Dobber Hockey]

• Ryan Smyth is pondering whether he’ll play senior men’s hockey again after he was on the receiving end of a blindside hit to the head during a game. [CBC]

• Roman Josi breaks down some of his Nashville Predators teammates and Connor McDavid. [Players’ Tribune]

• If you’re into collectible coins with your favorite NHL player’s face on them, Upper Deck is your jam. [Puck Junk]

