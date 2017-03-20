March Madness Sunday recap: Duke's loss is a fitting end to a wild season

The most tumultuous and unpredictable season in college basketball’s recent memory concluded just as it began, and just as it transpired for four months: With exactly what you didn’t expect.

Duke — preseason No. 1, falling-off-a-cliff January disappointment and NCAA tournament favorite all in the past four months — succumbed to the aggressive and confident South Carolina Gamecocks. The No. 7 seed disrupted Duke’s offense, and disrupted a season that has been intermittently disrupted so often over the past few months.

The Blue Devils’ season began with one of the most talented rosters college basketball has ever seen. It ended with that same roster. But that group only ever came together as it was expected to in a four-game run to the ACC tournament title in Brooklyn. It dealt with sporadic unavailability due to injuries and suspensions. It was hounded by controversy, most of it blown out of proportion.

Throughout January, just when it seemed Duke couldn’t sink any further, it did. It lost three of four. It lost to N.C. State.

But just when it seemed the Blue Devils would never reach their potential, they showed signs. They won seven in a row. Duke was back, or so everybody said.

The seesaw continued swinging in March. Duke ended its regular season with three losses in four games. Then it rumbled through the ACC, and looked like a national title contender. It was a national title contender. It was the favorite in Vegas.

So of course, it did exactly the opposite of what everyone expected it to. The Blue Devils are done. There are no more stories to be written aside from the obits, and it’s a good thing, too, because no forward-looking statements concerning Duke were ever accurate anyway. The tournament goes on without the Blue Devils. Their season ends as it materialized week in and week out: With the unexpected becoming reality.

The Blue Devils weren’t the only story of the final day of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. But, as they have been all season, they were certainly the biggest.

STARTING FIVE

1. Duke lost to an unthinkably hot Gamecock offense

What happened to Duke? The Blue Devils’ top-10 offense ran into a top-five defense, and the showdown on that end of the floor was a split-decision. Duke scored 1.09 points per possession, a pretty good mark. It was the matchup on the other end, featuring South Carolina’s 136th-ranked offense, that decided the game. South Carolina got to the free-throw line 32 times, made 27, and an offense that scores 1.02 points per possession on the season scored 1.18 per trip. The Gamecocks were frigid in the first half, but hit an incredible 20 of their 28 second-half shots, and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds on the night. That, right there, is the anatomy of an upset.

2. The ACC is crumbling before our eyes

A week after it placed nine teams in the NCAA tournament, had a 10th barely left out and completed a season as what some believed to be the best conference ever, the ACC is sending one team to the Sweet 16. One (1). Let’s review the carnage:

It began on Tuesday with Wake Forest’s loss in the First Four. Virginia Tech and Miami lost in first-round games on Thursday and Friday. Notre Dame, Virginia and Florida State lost to West Virginia, Florida and Xavier, respectively, on Saturday. Louisville fell to a surging Michigan team on Sunday afternoon. Duke pushed the conference’s collapse to the brink on Sunday night. In fact, North Carolina nearly turned the one Sweet 16 team into a zero; it struggled mightily with Arkansas earlier Sunday evening, but escaped into the second weekend as the conference’s sole representative.

3. Kansas-Michigan State quashed your March narrative

Tom Izzo doesn’t lose in March. Bill Self and Kansas always choke as a top-two seed. Right?

