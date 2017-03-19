Ranking the worst missed dunks of the 2017 NCAA tournament

It hasn’t been a banner year for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. The 2017 first round featured the fewest upsets since 2007. The first two rounds haven’t featured a single buzzer-beater. Only one double-digit seed has advanced to the Sweet 16, and unless Rhode Island or USC pulls an upset, there won’t be a second.

It has been a banner year for one thing, however: missed dunks.

Here’s a look at the worst misses of the 2017 NCAA tournament, ranked from least embarrassing (No. 7) to most embarrassing (No. 1):

7. Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Minnesota bowed out of the tournament on Thursday, but not without a significant contribution to our collection of misses. Here’s Amir Coffey:

6. Chris Silva, South Carolina

On Friday, Silva already had a spot cleared out on his bedroom wall for the poster. He was so excited that he threw the ball right past the rim and off the backboard:

5. Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

Johnson met the front of the rim with authority in Louisville’s first game of the tournament, Friday against Jacksonville State:

4. Anas Mahmoud, Louisville

Louisville was knocked out by Michigan on Sunday, but exited as the Missed Dunk Team of the Tournament. Egyptian center Anas Mahmoud was the Cardinals’ Most Valuable Missed Dunker:

3. Josh Jackson, Kansas

Jackson single-handedly gave Louisville and Mahmoud a run for their money. Jackson had a big block of his own in the first half, but a Tulsa rim one-upped him:

2. Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova

DiVincenzo kickstarted the Madness with two embarrassing misses on opening night. That puts him at the top (or bottom) of the most embarrassing miss list:



1. Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova

With three days off until the Sweet 16, teams now have plenty of time to concoct plans to add to this burgeoning tradition of misses.