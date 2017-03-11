March Madness 2017: Six teams you don't want to see in your section of the bracket

The 2017 NCAA tournament bracket reveal is less than 36 hours away, and when CBS begins taking viewers through the field of 68 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET, nerves will be on edge.

Most of those nerves will belong to teams on the bubble. But even for teams that know they’ll hear their names called at some point, when their names gets called and which names get called immediately before and after them will matter too. Matchups can be the difference between an early exit and a deep run.

The following is a list of six teams that almost every NCAA tournament team should be hoping to avoid when the bracket is unveiled on Sunday evening.

Duke | Projected seed: 3 | KenPom: 12

The most polarizing team in college basketball is, after a season of controversy, tumult and underachievement, finally playing near its best. Duke always had the pieces to be a title contender, if not a title favorite, and those pieces have clicked into place, first in early February, and now once and for all in the ACC tournament. Luke Kennard looks like a superstar capable of shooting a team through an entire region. Grayson Allen is still wildly inconsistent, but on his day, he’s a game-changing player; on the other days, Frank Jackson has emerged as a potential difference-maker in his stead. And Jayson Tatum is just awesome.

Because those pieces weren’t in place for much of the season, however, Duke won’t be a 1-seed; they’ll be a 2 or a 3, likely depending on the result of Saturday’s ACC final. They’ll also be the inflictor of moans and groans for the fan base of whichever 1-seed draws the Blue Devils in its quadrant of the bracket.

Michigan | Projected seed: 8 | KenPom: 24

The Wolverines aren’t just the feel-good story of March thus far; they have the potential to be so much more starting next week. Michigan finished eighth in the Big Ten, but was the conference’s second-best team on the balance of the season, and has played better than anybody down the stretch. The only blemishes of the last month were an overtime loss at Minnesota and a Northwestern buzzer-beater. The positives were plentiful: A 29-point beatdown of Michigan State, two wins over conference champion Purdue, and a victory over Wisconsin stand out.

Michigan is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation, scoring an adjusted 1.21 points per possession on the season, and that offense will make it a major threat in the tournament. Aside from being a stoic commander of emergency evacuations of airplanes, John Beilein is a darn good offensive coach, and he doesn’t put a player on the floor who isn’t a 3-point threat. Five of those players have taken at least 90 3s on the season and shoot over 37 percent from beyond the arc. Three of them shoot over 41 percent. The Wolverines suck opposing defenses out to the perimeter, then beat them with clever screens and back cuts — in addition to their long-range shooting, they make 79.3 percent of shots within five feet of the basket, by far the highest percentage in Division I.

With the defense having improved too, Michigan is capable of knocking off a top-two seed and making a run to the Elite Eight. Even a Final Four isn’t out of the question.

Oklahoma State | Projected seed: 9 | KenPom: 21

Six games into his first conference season as a Big 12 head coach, Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood had a dilemma. He knew he had talent in his first-year in Stillwater, and he knew he was agonizingly close to getting a lot out of that talent. But after another disheartening loss, this one at home to his alma mater, Kansas State, his team was 0-6 in conference play. Underwood knew things had to change; he just had to figure out what exactly those changes had to be.

So, during what he recalls as “pretty much a sleepless night,” Underwood drew on his experience as an assistant; he drew on advanced stats; and he drew on his knowledge that a few slight tweaks could turn his team into one of the Big 12’s best to do just that. Underwood pulled back the pressure defense that he had deployed so successfully for three seasons at Stephen F. Austin. He refined a few of the team’s half-court defensive principles. After he did, his Cowboys went on the rampage, winning five in a row and 10 of 11. Their defense still wasn’t and isn’t great, but it has been mostly serviceable.

