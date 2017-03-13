March Madness: 16 things to know about the Midwest Region, plus who wins

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Sixteen things to know about the Midwest Region, plus who wins:

Rating the Region: Weakest of the four regions at the top, but quality depth in seeds 5-13. None of the teams ranks in Ken Pomeroy’s top five, with No. 2 seed Louisville the highest rated at No. 6. And none of the top four seeds comes in with much momentum – Kansas, Louisville and Purdue all lost their first conference tournament game, while No. 3 seed Oregon lost big man Chris Boucher to a knee injury in the Pac-12 tourney. However, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 7 Michigan and No. 11 Rhode Island all made stirring runs to win their league tournaments.

Contenders to cut down the nets in Kansas City: Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Iowa State, Michigan, Rhode Island.

Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeding: Creighton has done an admirable job of not collapsing since the mid-January injury to point guard Maurice Watson, who led the nation in assist rate at that point, but this still is not the team it was. The Bluejays were 18-1 with Watson, just 7-8 without him. The Boucher injury also leaves Oregon susceptible – the Ducks shouldn’t have trouble with first-round opponent Iona, but everything after that will be dicey.

Cinderellas: Rhode Island regrouped after bottoming out in a home loss to Fordham on Feb. 15. The No. 11 seed Rams (24-9) haven’t lost since, an eight-game winning streak that includes an Atlantic-10 tournament title. They’re athletic enough to contest shots on the inside, blocking 16 percent of opponents’ attempts, while also limiting them to just 29 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The issue is whether Rhode Island can make enough shots. If the Rams bottle what they had in Pittsburgh at the A-10 tourney, shooting 47 percent from 3-point range, and bring it to Sacramento, they can crash the Sweet 16.

Team that doesn’t belong: Everyone in the Midwest Region earned its bid. The bottom six seeds all won their conference tournaments, which means the lowest-seeded at-large team is Oklahoma State at No. 10. The Cowboys have been streaky, starting Big 12 play 0-6 and then winning nine out of 10 before losing their last three. That late losing streak pushed them down to a 10 and left them a thankless matchup with a Michigan team on a tear.

Chances of a 1-16 shocker: Slim, as always, but not nonexistent. MEAC champion North Carolina Central (25-8) is the highest-rated No. 16 seed in the past two years, according to Ken Pomeroy, at No. 152. The Eagles should have been a 15 and likely would have been if not for an inexplicable loss to 3-29 North Carolina A&T to end the regular season. NC Central still has to beat UC Davis in Dayton to get its shot at Kansas, but if it happens the Jayhawks are advised not to treat the Eagles as a walkover.

Could Frank Mason and Kansas be the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament?

Best potential round-of-32 game: While a Bill Self-Tom Izzo matchup would be juicy, you can’t beat a Louisville-Michigan matchup. The Wolverines were playing good basketball in the final month of the regular season, but they reached a new level with the remarkable Big Ten tourney run that followed a harrowing plane mishap. Louisville coach Rick Pitino has a couple of memorable NCAA victories over John Beilein – the 2013 national championship game, and a 2005 regional final when Beilein was at West Virginia – but his inconsistent team will have to be locked in defensively if the Cardinals face the Wolverines.

Best potential Sweet 16 game: A Kansas-Iowa State matchup in Kansas City would be a Big 12 tournament game all over again, and those two rivals have played some big-time games in that arena before. Cyclones fans love coming to K.C., which is basically home base for the Jayhawks, so the atmosphere would be charged. One more matchup of stellar senior point guards Frank Mason and Monte Morris would be nice.

