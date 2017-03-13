March Madness: 16 things to know about the East Region, plus who wins

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Rating the Region: Second-toughest of the four, trailing only the South. This is the only region where all the top four seeds rank within Ken Pomeroy’s top 15 (Villanova second, Duke 12th, Baylor 13th and Florida ninth). The top two seeds won the past two national titles, and both won their conference tournaments last week in impressive fashion. There are reasons to question both the Bears and Gators, but the East Region also has one of the most dangerous mid-level seeds in American Athletic Conference champion SMU.

Contenders to cut down the nets in New York: Villanova, Duke, SMU.

Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeding: Florida and Virginia both are in trouble. The fourth-seeded Gators have taken a step back since losing center John Egbunu to a knee injury and Canyon Barry being slowed by an ankle sprain. Their last non-home victory over an NCAA tournament team was Dec. 29 at Arkansas, as lack of SEC rigor could catch up with them. As for fifth-seeded Virginia: Defense gives the Cavaliers a chance to win almost every game, but offense gives them a chance to lose almost every game. If London Perrantes and Kyle Guy aren’t making 3-point shots, where do the points come from?

Cinderellas: Florida and Virginia both happen to be matched up with dangerous first-round opponents in East Tennessee State and North Carolina-Wilmington, respectively. The 13th-seeded Buccaneers have collected some high-major talent via transfers and the junior-college ranks, and if they can limit their turnovers will be in the game against a Florida team that is not playing as well now as it had been. The No. 12 seed Seahawks and their up-tempo style may not be ideally suited for playing Virginia – you simply can’t speed up the Cavaliers – but they are a veteran team that got a taste of the tourney last year and will come back this time with greater confidence and hunger. Don’t be shocked if we have an ETSU vs. UNC-W game for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

Team that doesn’t belong: USC owes its No. 11 seed and spot opposite Providence in a Dayton play-in game to two things: a home victory over SMU the day after Thanksgiving; and a home victory over UCLA Jan. 25th. That’s it, that’s the list. Since beating the Bruins, the Trojans’ six victories were over Washington three times, Washington State twice and Oregon State once. The combined record of those three teams: 27-67. I would have given the Trojans’ spot to Illinois State or Monmouth.

Chances of a 1-16 shocker: None, really. Villanova isn’t the type of team to be overconfident – if the Wildcats had been, they had the superiority scared out of them in December when they barely beat DePaul at home. ‘Nova will play the winner of Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans, and the Privateers look like the better team on paper. Barely. While a nice story (see below), UNO hasn’t beaten a team ranked in Ken Pomeroy’s top 200 since before Christmas. Villanova is ranked No. 2. Bad matchup, as they say.

Best potential round-of-32 game: A Baylor-SMU Texas tussle has a lot of appeal, matching the size of the Bears against the skill and athleticism of the Mustangs. Sixth-seeded SMU has won 16 straight and will be jacked up after a postseason ban forced it out of last year’s NCAA tournament. Third-seeded Baylor has some postseason demons to exorcise, having lost in the first round of the past two NCAA tourneys.

Best potential Sweet 16 game: A Duke-SMU Sweet 16 game would put the Mustangs’ best player, Semi Ojeleye, against his former school. Ojeleye barely played as a freshman Blue Devil, then opted to transfer after the first semester of his sophomore year. He sat out nearly two full years before suiting up for SMU this season, and he’s quickly made up for lost time. The 6-foot-7 forward was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Both he and Duke have moved on well; it would be intriguing to see them back together as opponents.

