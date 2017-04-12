Marc-Andre Fleury gets surprise start in net for Penguins

Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) manages to steal the puck from Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Marc-Andre Fleury is back in net for the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team made Fleury the starter for Game 1 of its opening-round series against Columbus just minutes before the opening faceoff when Matt Murray appeared to experience some discomfort during warmups.

Fleury, who helped the team to the Stanley Cup in 2009, has spent most of this season as Murray's backup. Murray became the team's No. 1 goaltender last spring when he backstopped Pittsburgh's run to a fourth Stanley Cup while Fleury dealt with a concussion.

Pittsburgh initially announced Murray as the starter for Game 1 and he took the ice first during warmups but left earlier than normal after consulting with team trainers.