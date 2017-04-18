Maple Leafs shock Capitals in Game 3 on Bozak OT goal (Video)





So do you believe in the Toronto Maple Leafs now?

The Leafs rallied from two separate two-goal deficits and won their second straight overtime decision against the Washington Capitals, 4-3, in front of a packed Game 3 crowd at Air Canada Center and thousands more watching outside the arena on Monday night.

In Game 2, it was Kasperi Kapanen in double-overtime. In Game 3, it was Tyler Bozak, deflecting a Nazem Kadri pass for a power-play goal at 1:37 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs – THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS! – a 2-1 series lead over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

Bozak has played 513 games, all with the Leafs. This was his eighth career playoff game.

This win wasn’t a fluke. This was the lowest seed in the Eastern Conference absolutely taking to the top seed. The Leafs had 71 shot attempts in the game to the Capitals’ 53. They carried the play and forced the Caps into taking four minor penalties in the third period. That included a high-sticking call on Lars Eller that carried over to overtime, where Bozak ended it.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs have a chance to force the Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination.

