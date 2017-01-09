Maple Leafs have a big week

It was a fun week in the NHL, but especially so if you love seeing penalty killers excel at their jobs as the scoring was down a bit in the 13th week of action. Even so, let's take a quick romp through the leaders.

James van Riemsdyk led with five helpers and points, as his teammate Nazem Kadri topped all by lighting the lamp three times. The big T.O. led the league with six power play goals on a leading 16 opportunities as well.

For the season, the first man to 20 points is...

No one, yet. Cam Atkinson leads with 19 as Victor Hedman boasts 18 points, followed by a trio with 17. Hedman meanwhile leads the way with 16 helpers, trailed by the next Nicklas Backstrom named Alexander Wennberg trails by a tally. As for the first player to 10 goals...

Sorry, again, false alarm. Atkinson tied some guy named Sidney Crosby at nine, who are followed by a quintet at eight markers.

ANAHEIM

Cam Fowler: 11 points (5 goals) in 142:08 of power play time this season

Corey Perry: 14 points (2 goals) in 133:58

Ryan Kesler: 15 points (7 goals) in 129:41

Sami Vatanen: 10 points (2 goals) in 125:22

Ryan Getzlaf: 13 points (2 goals) in 122:10

Antoine Vermette: 6 points (3 goals) in 79:43

The Ducks went 0/10 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to30/135 or 22.2%. Since not much has changed since last week, let's take a look at how some of their youngsters have performed thus far. Rickard Rakell ranks fifth on the team in power play points with seven, including four goals in 67:12. Hampus Lindholm has a pair of points in 53:48. Rookies Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour – a point in 40:42 over 21 games, nothing in 12:39 over five games. Finally, fellow rookie Ondrej Kase has nothing to show for his efforts in 8:29 over 26 games. Honestly, feels more like untapped talent than a lack thereof.

ARIZONA

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 11 points (5 goals) in 161:44 of power play time this season

Radim Vrbata: 7 points (2 goals) in 112:42

Martin Hanzal: 6 points (3 goals) in 97:23

Alex Goligoski: 4 points in 86:37

Max Domi: 4 points (a goal) in 69:54

Anthony DeAngelo: 6 points (2 goals) in 59:18

The Coyotes went 1/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/118 or 14.4%. Arizona's man-advantage has been so woeful this season that even during DeAngelo's three-game suspension he still managed to maintain his top-three slot on the team in power play points with six! But there's a bit of light beginning to glimmer at the end of the tunnel, Max Domi has been begun skating(without pucks).

BOSTON

Torey Krug: 8 points in 139:05 of power play time this season

David Krejci: 8 points (4 goals) in 129:47

Patrice Bergeron: 5 points (3 goals) in 122:11

Ryan Spooner: 6 points (2 goals) in 110:01

Brad Marchand: 9 points (3 goals) in 107:26

David Backes: 4 points (2 goals) in 97:35

The Bruins went 2/12 on the power play during the 13th of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/131 or 14.5%. John-Michael Liles returned to the blue line on Sunday, 20 games since he last played with 19 due to his recovery from a concussion. He didn't tick the stat sheet but he saw 70-second's worth of time. If he can help boost their man-advantage, expect him to see quite a bit of extra time.

BUFFALO

Rasmus Ristolainen: 15 points (a goal) in 142:57 of power play time this season

Sam Reinhart: 10 points (4 goals) in 135:11

Kyle Okposo: 15 points (6 goals) in 132:37

Matt Moulson: 12 points (7 goals) in 108:36

Ryan O'Reilly: 12 points (3 goals) 96:32

Brian Gionta: 1 point in 72:39

The Sabres went 3/12 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/128 or 21.9%. Jack Eichel had another quality week, boosting his totals to four goals and seven points with 17 shots in 63:56. There are 17 power play points spread away from the top-six above, Eichel has seven of them including four of the seven goals.

CALGARY

Sean Monahan: 9 points (4 goals) in 137:01 of power play time this season

Mark Giordano: 10 points (2 goals) in 126:34

Johnny Gaudreau: 10 points (2 goals) in 117:19

T.J. Brodie: 6 points (a goal) in 114:29

Troy Brouwer: 8 points (3 goals) in 104:25

Dougie Hamilton: 6 points in 89:16

The Flames went 4/12 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 29/140 or 20.7%. Mark it 7/23 over the last two weeks on the man-advantage. Captain Giordano leads with four points, but it's a three-way tie between Mikael Backlund, Michael Frolik and Kris Versteeg who lead with a pair of goals. To wit Calgary's looked like a premier power play team lately, spreading their points 10-deep over the span.

CAROLINA

Jeff Skinner: 12 points (5 goals) in 95:22 of power play time this season

Victor Rask: 7 points (3 goals) in 94:35

Justin Faulk: 5 points (a goal) in 90:05

Noah Hanifin: 7 points (2 goals) in 89:55

Teuvo Teravainen: 7 points (3 goals) in 87:16

Lee Stempniak: 4 points (2 goals) in 82:30

The Hurricanes went 1/13 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/116 or 18.1%. Carolina has gone 1/18 on the man-advantage over the last two weeks, so who has the one marker? Why it's Mr. Skinner, of course. Aided by Rask and Noah Hanifin. The lack of production hasn't been for a lack of trying as they've pumped 26 shots on net over that span.

CHICAGO

Patrick Kane: 12 points (2 goals) in 162:29 of power play time this season

Artemi Panarin: 13 points (7 goals) in 150:37

Duncan Keith: 9 points in 150:17

Brent Seabrook: 10 points (2 goals) in 132:36

Artem Anisimov: 7 points (4 goals) in 110:08

Jonathan Toews: 6 points (3 goals) in 98:32

The Blackhawks went 1/9 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 24/130 or 18.5%. Keith has but one goal this season, and as you can see it isn't on the power play. But that's not so unusual. He has 23 power play goals now through 12 seasons, averaging a marker short of two-even per campaign. In fact during his pair of Norris Trophy seasons Keith scored just a trio of PPG's each, with 13 helpers in 2009-10 and 18 helpers in 2013-14.

COLORADO

Tyson Barrie: 6 points in 131:16 of power play time this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 7 points (2 goals) in 124:42

Mikko Rantanen: 7 points (3 goals) in 111:15

Matt Duchene: 6 points (2 goals) in 106:26

Jarome Iginla: 6 points (2 goals) in 98:59

Gabriel Landeskog: 2 points (both goals) in 76:31

The Avalanche went 2/10 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/132 or 13.6%. When Erik Johnson went down on Dec. 3rd, he had five power play points. That would rank him right where he is today, sixth on the team in power play points. Which is ahead of Landeskog, in case you didn't notice. In fact, there's a 30-minute time difference between the two in Johnson's favor spread over just six more games. - Trust me, I double checked. Hopefully it won't have to be darkest before dawn in Denver.

COLUMBUS

Zach Werenski: 12 points (3 goals) in 115:44 of power play time this season

Alexander Wennberg: 15 points (2 goals) in 109:01

Nick Foligno: 16 points (7 goals) in 108:21

Cam Atkinson: 19 points (9 goals) in 107:59

Sam Gagner: 14 points (6 goals) in 104:21

Brandon Saad: 2 points (a goal) in 65:32

The Blue Jackets went 3/14 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/116 or 26.7%. Let's take a look at how Columbus performed collectively on the power play during their 16-game winning streak shall we? They went 15/53 or 28.3%. Atkinson led with nine points, and was matched only by Gagner in lighting the lamp four times. Their points spread ran 11-deep, including Jack Johnson, William Karlsson, and Scott Hartnell with a point each and the former two scoring a goal. Gagner had eight points; Werenski and Wennberg had seven points; Foligno had five points; and finally each of Saad, Seth Jones and Brandon Dubinsky had a pair.

DALLAS

Tyler Seguin: 15 points (7 goals) in 145:55 of power play time this season

John Klingberg: 9 points (a goal) in 139:10

Jamie Benn: 12 points (6 goals) in 136:66

Patrick Eaves: 11 points (8 goals) in 126:57

Jason Spezza: 12 points (a goal) in 107:41

Devin Shore: 3 points in 89:36

The Stars went 2/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/145 or 17.2%. They've been without their captain since the New Year began, Eaves and Klingberg have the two goals in his absence. While Klingberg and Spezza lead with two points each. Cody Eakins has been the big winner of Jamie Benn's time on the shelf, seeing 5:00 of his season's 9:01 total time on the power play and he has a point in that time. The production may no be eye-popping but that level of opportunity certainly is.

DETROIT

Henrik Zetterberg: 4 points (a goal) in 128:20 of power play time this season

Gustav Nyquist: 2 points in 120:21

Tomas Tatar: 1 point in 111:29

Mike Green: 4 points (a goal) in 109:34

Frans Nielsen: 7 points in 104:26

Dylan Larkin: 3 points (all goals) in 98:09

The Red Wings went 0/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/134 or 11.2%. Motown now has just a single power play goal in 27 opportunities over the last three weeks. There's no doom nor gloom to speak of, but they're the worst in the League and that's just the fact. They're not scoring, and maybe a shake to the core is in order.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid: 14 points (2 goals) in 134:04 of power play time this season

Milan Lucic: 13 points (4 goals) in 124:14

Leon Draisaitl: 15 points (8 goals) in 123:11

Jordan Eberle: 10 points (3 goals) in 110:21

Oscar Klefbom: 5 points (a goal) in 104:39

Andrej Sekera: 5 points in 95:03

The Oilers went 1/7 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/132 or 21.2%. Mark it 3/14 over the last pair of weeks on the man-advantage for them. As you may suspect, Captain McDavid leads them with two points..and then seven more align with a point each. Which includes Patrick Maroon, who has the other goal.

FLORIDA

Keith Yandle: 9 points (2 goals) in 136:11 of power play time this season

Aaron Ekblad: 4 points (2 goals) in 132:46

Jaromir Jagr: 8 points (4 goals) in 122:04

Vincent Trocheck: 6 points (2 goals) in 121:13

Aleksander Barkov: 7 points (a goal) in 110:44

Jonathan Marchessault: 8 points (3 goals) in 101:41

The Panthers went 0/11 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/141 or 14.9%. Let's take a look at how opportunity was spread over the week. Trocheck took 16 of the 28 face-offs, winning eight as he sat second in time at 10:42 and with three shots. Michael Sgarbossa saw 7:28, Jussi Jokinen saw 9:04, and Reilly Smith saw 9:54 as well. While neither of them produced much, coach Tom Rowe appears intent on finding a combination that puts pucks in the net.

LOS ANGELES

Drew Doughty: 8 points (2 goals) in 131:34 of power play time this season

Jeff Carter: 10 points (7 goals) in 114:36

Anze Kopitar: 5 points in 107:47

Alec Martinez: 6 points (a goal) in 90:47

Tyler Toffoli: 3 points (2 goals) in 88:56

Tanner Pearson: 4 points (a goal) in 88:28

The Kings went 2/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/115 or 16.5%. Carter hasn't scored this many PPG's in two seasons when he scored 10. In fact, this is the eighth season in which he's scored as many as seven markers. If he can crack 10, it'll be the fifth time in his career he's reach the double-digit plateau.

MINNESOTA

Ryan Suter: 7 points (2 goals) in 111:24 of power play time this season

Eric Staal: 10 points (2 goals) in 99:35

Charlie Coyle: 7 points (4 goals) in 98:14

Matt Dumba: 7 points (3 goals) in 91:59

Mikko Koivu: 6 points in 81:36

Mikael Granlund: 7 points (2 goals) in 81:15

The Wild went 3/10 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/110 or 19.1%. They're now 5/18 over the last two weeks, and their point spread runs seven-deep. Zach Parise leads with two goals and four points, while Staal, Dumba and Granlund have also lit the lamp.

MONTREAL

Shea Weber: 14 points (8 goals) in 146:36 of power play time this season

Max Pacioretty: 8 points (5 goals) in 115:55

Alexander Radulov: 10 points (4 goals) in 113:53

Brendan Gallagher: 2 points (a goal) in 96:53

Andrei Markov: 8 points in 89:47

Jeff Petry: 6 points (2 goals) in 83:15

The Canadiens went 4/11 on the power play during the 13thweek of action, bringing their season's sum to 27/127 or 21.3%. Gallagher will join Markov, Shaw, and Alex Galchenyuk, among others, on the shelf unfortunately. The big winner appears to be Nathan Beaulieu, who played 11:56 with three helpers over the week. Both marks led the team, as PP-centerpiece Weber matched him in points and ranked fourth on the team in time at 11:09. They leaned on Pacioretty to take most of the draws as well, he went 7/11 as Michael McCarron, the next man up, lost all five.

NASHVILLE

Roman Josi: 9 points (2 goals) in 135:12 of power play time this season

Ryan Johansen: 14 points (3 goals) in 124:02

Filip Forsberg: 6 points (2 goals) in 111:35

Mike Ribeiro: 6 points (2 goals) in 103:17

James Neal: 5 points (2 goals) in 101:18

Mike Fisher: 11 points (6 goals) in 100:00

The Predators went 1/13 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 26/136 or 19.1%. Their power play over the last two week has gone 4/24, and has struggled overall without P.K. Subban. However with each of Neal, Viktor Arvidsson, and Colin Wilson sidelined along with Subban, the struggles may continue.

NEW JERSEY

Adam Henrique: 4 points (2 goals) in 117:53 of power play time this season

Travis Zajac: 6 points (3 goals) in 117:27

Damon Severson: 9 points in 116:39

Kyle Palmieri: 9 points (3 goals) in 116:21

P.A. Parenteau: 4 points (all goals) in 106:05

Michael Cammalleri: 5 points (a goal) in 98:42

The Devils went 1/13 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/141 or 13.5%. The production brings them to just 4/43 over the last three weeks. New Jersey's struggles have even affected Taylor Hall, who has seven points and a team-leading four goals. Just four, in 96:58 while playing in only 31 games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

John Tavares: 8 points (4 goals) in 123:10 of power play time this season

Nick Leddy: 8 points (2 goals) in 118:31

Josh Bailey: 7 points (a goal) in 111:33

Ryan Strome: 4 points (a goal) in 96:44

Andrew Ladd: 1 point in 85:58

Brock Nelson: 5 points (a goal) in 77:44

The Islanders went 1/8 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/108 or 14.8%. They're now 5/22 over the last three weeks on the man-advantage with five different scorers; Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk, Lee, Ladd, Tavares. Bailey and Leddy lead the way with a trio of points.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Ryan McDonagh: 9 points (a goal) in 135:45 of power play time this season

Mats Zuccarello: 6 points (2 goals) in 115:26

Brandon Pirri: 8 points (4 goals) in 109:23

Derek Stepan: 8 points (a goal) in 107:223

Chris Kreider: 8 points (4 goals) in 95:16

Jimmy Vesey: 7 points (4 goals) in 77:25

The Rangers went 1/4 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 29/125 or 23.2%. Perhaps comically, the Broadway Blueshirts are still without a player in double-digit points. They do have four players leading with a quartet of goals in Vesey, Pirri, Kreider and Rick Nash. They run 11-deep in goal scorers, and 18-deep with at least a point. One of those is Mika Zibanejad, who has been out with a broken fibula since Nov. 20th, with five points, 15 shots, and having won 36/50 draws in 51:41 over 19 games, should return when New York's bye week ends on Jan. 13th.

OTTAWA

Erik Karlsson: 12 points (a goal) in 143:15 of power play time this season

Mark Stone: 11 points (5 goals) in 118:08

Mike Hoffman: 12 points (7 goals) in 111:43

Dion Phaneuf: 8 points (3 goals) in 105:54

Kyle Turris: 6 points (a goal) in 104:42

Derick Brassard:3 points (a goal) in 98:28

The Senators went 1/4 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/124 or 16.3%. For the first time in two weeks, Canada's capital team lit the lamp thanks to Hoffman and aided by Stone and Turris. They fired seven shots over the four opportunities, and, finally, collected a bit of puck luck. As I said before, a little luck could go a long way.

PHILADELPHIA

Claude Giroux: 17 points (4 goals) in 160:26 of power play time this season

Jakub Voracek: 14 points (3 goals) in 160:23

Wayne Simmonds: 15 points (8 goals) in 159:16

Shayne Gostisbehere: 12 points (a goal) in 156:00

Brayden Schenn: 15 points (8 goals) in 149:03

Mark Streit: 6 points (a goal) in 73:56

The Flyers went 1/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/144 or 21.5%. Mark it 3/17 over the last two weeks combined. Ghost Bear leads with a trio of points as Schenn scored twice, followed by Voracek. Ivan Provorov continues his ascendancy, ranking sixth on the team in time with 10:12.

PITTSBURGH

Evgeni Malkin: 15 points (6 goals) in 145:53 of power play time this season

Phil Kessel: 16 points (4 goals) in 143:43

Sidney Crosby: 13 points (9 goals) in 122:02

Kris Letang: 11 points (2 goals) in 112:50

Patric Hornqvist: 9 points (6 goals) in 102:08

Justin Schultz: 8 points (a goal) in 85:43

The Penguins went 1/3 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/137 or 22.6%. Despite a lack of opportunities, Steel City still managed to go 3/11 over the last two weeks. Malkin leads with two goals and points, matched in points by Letang and Kessel as Schultz, Crosby and Matt Cullen chipped in a point as well. They're as healthy as they've been all season, and teams should really stop taking penalties against them.

SAN JOSE

Brent Burns:11 points (4 goals) in 154:16 of power play time this season

Joe Thornton: 10 points in 147:39

Joe Pavelski: 12 points (4 goals) in 144:55

Logan Couture: 7 points (6 goals) in 133:42

Patrick Marleau: 7 points (3 goals) in 131:25

Mikkel Boedker: 1 point in 77:43

The Sharks went 0/6 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/128 or 16.4%. They're 2/16 over the last couple of weeks with the man-advantage. Burns joined Evgeni Malkin as the only two players to reach the 50-shot plateau. That's mighty beastly, and the fact that Pavelski and Couture have 37 and 31 shots respectively isn't a bad sign at all. But David Schlemko ranks fourth with 19 shots in 55:38 of ice time over 30 games, which ranks ninth on the team. Predictability always halts talent.

St. LOUIS

Kevin Shattenkirk: 15 points (6 goals) in 132:10 of power play time this season

Vladimir Tarasenko: 17 points (6 goals) in 124:50

Paul Stastny: 8 points (3 goals) in 106:48

Alexander Steen: 10 points 104:28

Robby Fabbri: 8 points (4 goals) in 98:35

David Perron: 5 points (3 goals) in 98:28

The Blues went 3/12 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/128 on 21.9%. So which pops out more, that Shattenkirk has a team-leading six goals or that Tarasenko has matched him? Honestly, neither are surprising to me. It's hard to score even with the man-advantage, as the conversion rates always show. But the pending free agent defender has matched last season's PPG total, sitting two shy of setting a new career high. To wit, unless he goes on a profound cold streak, he'll finish the season with a new career high shooting percentage. GM Doug Armstrong isn't really going to not re-sign him..right?

TAMPA BAY

Victor Hedman: 18 points (2 goals) in 127:15 of power play time this season

Tyler Johnson: 12 points (5 goals) in 125:36

Alex Killorn: 7 points (2 goals) in 119:23

Nikita Kucherov: 14 points (6 goals) in 110:59

Ondrej Palat: 6 points (a goal) in 102:34

Brayden Point: 7 points (3 goals) in 99:46

The Lightning went 4/17 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 36/153 or 23.5%. The Bolts are 10/39 over the last three weeks with the extra man. Hedman leads with seven helpers as Kucherov, Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin have a pair of goals each. Drouin's 32:18 of ice time over that span ranks third on the team, just over two minutes shy of Johnson's play. His nine shots sit just one behind Kucherov's as well, indicating that the youngster is getting every opportunity to be the difference-maker we all know he is.

TORONTO

Jake Gardiner: 8 points (2 goals) in 110:23 of power play time this season

Auston Matthews: 11 points (3 goals) in 109:04

Mitch Marner: 9 points (a goal) in 101:52

James van Riemsdyk: 10 points (2 goals) in 101:27

William Nylander: 15 points (5 goals) in 100:43

Tyler Bozak: 6 points in 99:14

The Maple Leafs went 6/16 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 36/153 or 23.5%. Is it spring again? I thought it snowed in T.O. during the winter because these youngins' be blossoming. JVR led with five points, and Kadri with three goals this past week. But over the last three, where they've gone 11/35 combined, Kadri leads with five goals on 11 shots and six points. Not a bad time for the veterans to take the reigns while the kids; Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Brown and Zaitsev combined for two goals and 14 points.

VANCOUVER

Henrik Sedin: 8 points (a goal) in 142:36 of power play time this season

Daniel Sedin: 8 points (4 goals) in 129:30

Brandon Sutter: 5 points (3 goals) in 131:46

Troy Stecher: 4 points in 106:35

Loui Eriksson: 6 points (4 goals) in 106:13

Ben Hutton: 6 points (a goal) in 86:31

The Canucks went 2/12 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/128 or 14.1%. Mark it two weeks in a row with a 2/12 on their ledger. It's youngster Bo Horvat who led with a trio of points as Eriksson had a pair of goals. Sven Baertschi led with nine shots, the same as Eriksson and Sutter combined who trail him in order.

WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin: 9 points (6 goals) in 153:15 on the power play this season

John Carlson: 8 points (a goal) in 127:25

Nicklas Backstrom: 13 points (2 goals) in 123:50

Marcus Johansson: 7 points (3 goals) in 108:21

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 5 points in 92:11

Justin Williams: 5 points (3 goals) in 90:49

The Capitals went 1/8 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/122 or 16.4%. The District is now 1/25 over the last three weeks with the man-advantage, which is about as shocking as some of the point totals above. If T.J. Oshie misses time, or just plays hurt, expect Williams to continue to ride the sixth slot.

WINNIPEG

Dustin Byfuglien: 6 points in 144:36 on the power play time this season

Mark Scheifele: 7 points (4 goals) in 125:20

Blake Wheeler: 10 points (2 goals) in 124:37

Patrik Laine: 11 points (7 goals) in 121:36

Nikolaj Ehlers: 6 points (3 goals) in 114:39

Mathieu Perreault: 3 points (a goal) in 72:54

The Jets went 2/8 on the power play during the 13th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/134 or 17.2%. Let's start with Laine - he has a concussion, and there is no timetable for his return just yet. As we saw with David Backes and John-Michael Liles, his absence could range from three to 19 games. Considering he's 18-years-old and has been noted as being in high spirits since the game on Saturday against Buffalo, I'd hedge my bet that he'll return on the sooner side. But, as we all know, to each concussion its own.

As for who may fill his slot, it's hard to say. If coach Paul Maurice chooses to simply fill the role, he won't be able to. Bryan Little, Drew Stafford, Adam Lowry, and even Ehlers combine for just 42 shots led by Ehlers' 21. Laine has 40. If he rejiggers the lineup, then Toby Enstrom could be leaned on along with Jacob Trouba as Big Buff moves up. Should be fun to find out!