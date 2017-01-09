Manny Ramirez is making a comeback in Japan at age 44

How’s this for Manny being Manny? Just a few weeks before we find out how Manny Ramirez fares in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, the 44-year-old ex-MLB slugger has agreed to terms with an independent team in Japan as he attempts to make another comeback.

Ramirez is now a member of the Kochi Fighting Dogs — yes, that’s a real team — of the Shikoku Island League Plus. It’s a four-team league that plays 90 games per season, so it’s not like Ramirez is signing up to play in the Arizona Fall League for a month and a half.

Here’s the Fighting Dogs’ announcement, along with a current picture of Ramirez (ohhh, look at all that jersey advertising):

We are very happy to announce all of you that we have reached an agreement with Mr. Manny Ramirez (Manuel Aristides Ramirez) who was active in Boston Red Sox etc.

Manny Ramirez is joining the Kochi Fighting Dogs in Japan. (Fighting Dogs) More

Summing up Ramirez’s career as “Boston Red Sox etc.” is probably the most concise bio of Manny you’ll ever read. He hit 555 career homers in MLB, carrying a .312 batting average through 19 seasons with the Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers, among others. He was also suspended twice for using performance-enhancing drugs and built a rep as an exciting player who marched to his own beat — even to his detriment (“Manny Being Manny” is a thing for a reason).

Ramirez last played in the big leagues in 2011, but he’s attempted numerous comebacks. In 2014, he signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs as a player/coach in Triple-A, then was later rehired as a hitting instructor. He hit .222 with three homers. He also played in Triple-A in 2012 and 2013.

In 2013, he also opted to play pro baseball in Taiwan as part of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, which was an adventure all its own. He dressed in odd costumes on road trips and quickly became a fan favorite. What we remember most, however, are the wild home-run calls.

Maybe we’ll get some more of those now that Manny is giving it a go in Japan?

