Manny Ramirez: Is he a Hall of Famer?

Where do you draw the line on performance-enhancing drugs? The 2017 baseball Hall of Fame ballot features a number of players who cause analysts to wrestle with their thoughts on steroids.
Up to this point, writers have been harsh when it comes to suspected users, but that sentiment appears to be changing. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have seen their projected vote totals rise. For the first time since they’ve been on the ballot, it appears both players will one day get the call.
That might not be the case with former Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez. While you can connect a number of players on the ballot to steroids, Ramirez is the only player on the ballot to fail a PED test. That wasn’t a fluky mistake, either. Ramirez actually failed two tests during his playing career. He knowingly violated one of Major League Baseball’s cardinal rules twice.
That’s what sets Ramirez apart from the other players on the ballot. While his stats are impressive, there’s no gray area when it comes to his steroid use. Anyone who votes for Ramirez does so knowing he used PEDs.
For now, that’s enough to keep him out of the Hall. But as we’ve seen with Bonds and Clemens, opinions can change as the years pass. But Ramirez is a unique case. There’s no way to rationalize a vote for Ramirez without accepting his steroid use. While voters have softened on the issue, asking them to ignore two failed tests may prove to be too much.
EARLY RETURNS
It’s Ramirez’s first year on the ballot, and things aren’t looking promising. According to Ryan Thibodaux’s excellent ballot tracker, Ramirez is trending at 25.1 percent on 191 ballots. Based on Thibodaux’s research, Ramirez has already been eliminated from induction this year. His name could be checked on all of the remaining ballots, and he still wouldn’t have enough votes to reach 75 percent.
It’s worth noting that 25.1 percent isn’t a death sentence. Current Hall of Famers have debuted with lower percentages, only to see their totals rise the longer they stayed on the ballot. Bert Blylevan received just 17.5 percent of the vote his first year on the ballot. He was eventually inducted in 2011. Tim Raines looks like he’ll get the call this year, but debuted with just 24.3 percent of the vote.
Ramirez’s steroid suspensions may ensure that never happens. Rafael Palmeiro had a similarly strong case for the Hall based on statistics, but failed a PED test and was suspended during his career. Palmeiro debuted with 11 percent of the vote in 2011, and fell off the ballot after getting just 4.4 percent of the vote in 2014. Ramirez could be in for a similar slide.
WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY
Ramirez wasn’t just one of the greatest hitters of his era, he may be one of the greatest hitters of all-time. If you look at just his stats, it’s tough to formulate an argument to keep him out of Cooperstown.
Consider the following:
- Ramirez hit an excellent .312/.411/.585 over 19 seasons in the majors.
- He smacked 555 home runs. That figure ranks 15th all-time.
- Ramirez made 12 All-Star games, won nine Silver Sluggers and finished in the top-10 of the MVP voting nine times. Eight of those came in consecutive seasons.
- He wasn’t just known for his power. Ramirez hit over .300 in 11 of his 19 seasons. He led the league with a .349 batting average in 2002.
- His career 153 wRC+ ranks 26th all-time.
- From 1993 to 2011, Ramirez ranked second with 1,831 RBI, seventh with 1,544 runs scored and 10th with a 66.4 fWAR.
- He had 12 seasons with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI.
- He was intentionally walked 216 times in his career. That ranks 12th all-time.
- His 54.5 JAWS score is higher than the average Hall of Fame left fielder (53.3).
- While Ramirez did fail two PED tests, they came late in his career. You could argue he had already compiled Hall of Fame caliber numbers prior to his suspensions.
- Ramirez was also reported on a list of players who failed a test in 2003, but commissioner Rob Manfred recently shed doubt on the legitimacy of that test.
WHAT THE SKEPTICS SAY
Ramirez was a great hitter, but he failed two PED tests. There’s no gray area here. Ramirez violated one of baseball’s cardinal rules two separate times. Defenders can argue he accidentally ingested an illegal substance the first time around, but it’s pretty tough to make that argument twice. Baseball had clearly defined rules and punishments regarding steroid use and Ramirez violated them. He cheated. That should be enough to keep him out of the Hall of Fame.
There’s not really a statistical argument that can be used to justify keeping Ramirez out of the Hall of Fame. If you wanted to nitpick, you could point out that he was a terrible outfielder. Ramirez compiled a -115.1 ultimate zone rating (UZR) over his career. He was the worst defensive player of his era according to advanced stats. His excellent performance at the plate more than made up for that, but we’re nitpicking here.
You could invoke Ramirez’s personality, though that’s not a great argument. Ramirez was a unique person, but most of his antics were written off as “Manny being Manny.” High-fiving someone after making a catch or forgetting to hit a cutoff man aren’t exactly reasons to keep someone out of the Hall of Fame. Curt Schilling said Manny disrespected teammates in Boston, and that’s a more serious accusation, but the majority of Ramirez’s antics were viewed as silly.
OUR BALLOTS
The Big League Stew writers don’t have Hall of Fame votes, but if we did, here’s where we stand on Tim Raines:
Chris Cwik
Yes — I’ve gone back and forth on this and here’s where I stand. I said yes on both Bonds and Clemens, two players who I believe probably took PEDs, but never tested positive. Ramirez did test positive twice in his career, and some have used that as a reason to vote against him. Some also like to lean on the argument that Bonds and Clemens were Hall of Fame players before they used. I’m not a big fan of this logic for a number of reasons. In the end, I feel like a hypocrite if I vote for Bonds and Clemens, but don’t also vote for Ramirez.
Mike Oz
No — I don’t see the PED side of the ballot as a simple all or nothing. While I think Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be in, I don’t think Manny should. The numbers are there, obviously. But the different to me is the negative tests, the violation of the drug policy and the suspensions. My view on this could change, as the Hall of Fame itself changes and we see how people react to the mounting support for Bonds and Clemens, but for now, I’m a no.
Liz Roscher
Yes — I was so torn on this one, because I love Manny so much as a player. And I don’t think PED usage should exclude someone from the Hall of Fame. But Manny’s brazen usage of PEDs (indicated by his positive tests) really gave me pause. But if I’m going to stay true to my voting philosophy thus far, I can’t say no. His numbers are there.
Mark Townsend
No — It’s complicated because Ramirez clearly has the numbers and I’ve already said yes to Bonds and Clemens. The issue is those players were never suspended for PEDs. Ramirez was twice, and has at least three reported positive tests. There are too many known red flags across too many years to reward him.
