Manny Ramirez is eyeing another comeback, but where?

The baseball journey of slugger Manny Ramirez has been a long one (and sometimes filled with controversy). Eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians, seven full seasons with the Boston Red Sox, a few seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and handfuls of games with the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. And then there are his comeback attempts with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs (which included time as a batting consultant). But Manny’s not done. He wants his baseball journey to continue on, and he’s doing what he can to make it happen.

Manny’s wife, Juliana Ramirez, told TMZ sports that her husband is relentlessly training to make another comeback to professional baseball.

“He is training extremely hard,” Juliana says … “Batting, CrossFit, Orange Theory. He never stops.”

Want proof? Oh, there’s proof. Take a look at this video to see Manny taking hacks in a batting cage, hitting the ball with a satisfying THWACK.

So Manny wants to make a comeback, but where will it be? TMZ Sports reports that he’s got an offer on the table, but not from an MLB team (so sadly). It’s from an unnamed pro team overseas. Ramirez has actually played overseas before, with the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan. He did pretty well, hitting .352 with eight home runs. But that was more than three years ago, so it could really be anyone.

So is Manny’s offer with Chinese Professional Baseball? Or Nippon Professional Baseball of Japan? Or the Australian Baseball League? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher