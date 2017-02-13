Manny Pacquiao argues against legislation designed to protect transgender individuals

Welterweight champion and Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao argued Monday against an anti-discrimination legislative proposal designed to protect transgender individuals. The legislation would also prevent discrimination against cross-dressers.

Senate Bill 1271 seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression, GMAnetwork.com reported.

“Even in the Bible, we read that the woman should wear women’s [clothing]; and the man, for men’s wear,” Pacquiao said. “That’s what I believe.”

Pacquiao argued that cross-dressing can be used to “commit fraud.” He relied on the case of Jennifer Laude, a Filipino transgender woman, who was killed in 2014 by U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Pemberton was convicted and sentenced in October 2014 to six to 12 years in a Philippines prison.

Pacquiao was heavily criticized in February 2016 after saying members of the gay and LGBTQ communities were “worse than animals.” He later apologized, but stated that he remains opposed to same-sex marriage.

The only professional boxer to win a world title in eight different divisions, Pacquiao has a professional record of 59-6-2. The 38-year-old holds the WBO welterweight title and is currently riding a two-fight win streak, which he compiled after a highly publicized unanimous-decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May 2015.